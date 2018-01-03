Defenders United: William Snowden

By:

01/03/2018

“That sound of the links rubbing up against each other and that shuffle of the feet, is something that I will never forget. I don’t know what slavery sounds like, but I’m sure it’s similar to that.”

In “Defenders United” Episode 2, attorney William Snowden from Orleans Public Defenders discusses diversity in law school, Louisiana’s habitual offender statute, his non-profit The Juror Project, and Professor Paul Butler’s radical 1995 law review article “Racially Based Jury Nullification: Black Power in the Criminal Justice System.”