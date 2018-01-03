Defenders United: William Snowden

Defenders United: William Snowden

By:
01/03/2018

“That sound of the links rubbing up against each other and that shuffle of the feet, is something that I will never forget. I don’t know what slavery sounds like, but I’m sure it’s similar to that.”

In “Defenders United” Episode 2, attorney William Snowden from Orleans Public Defenders discusses diversity in law school, Louisiana’s habitual offender statute, his non-profit The Juror Project, and Professor Paul Butler’s radical 1995 law review article “Racially Based Jury Nullification: Black Power in the Criminal Justice System.”

 

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: iTunes | Android | RSS

About Author

Gabriella Ferrara


Leave a Reply

@GtownVoice Twitter
The Voice Instagram
Contact

Georgetown University
The Georgetown Voice
Box 571066
Washington, D.C. 20057

The Georgetown Voice office is located in Leavey 424.

Disclaimer

The opinions expressed in the Georgetown Voice do not necessarily represent the views of the administration, faculty, or students of Georgetown University unless specifically stated.

By accessing, browsing, and otherwise using this site, you agree to our Disclaimer and Terms of Use. Find more information here: http://georgetownvoice.com/disclaimer/.

Searching