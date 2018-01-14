Falling back: Women’s basketball drops fourth straight after an 0-2 weekend

By:

01/14/2018

The Georgetown women’s basketball team (7-10, 2-5 Big East), dropped two road games over the weekend, first 64-41 at St. John’s (12-7, 4-3 Big East) on Friday, then at Seton Hall (11-8, 3-5 Big East) on Sunday. Junior guard Dionna White and senior guard Mikayla Venson reached double-digit scoring numbers in both games, but couldn’t overcome the offensive struggles of the rest of their teammates.

St. John’s broke out to a 17-6 first quarter advantage behind six points from freshman guard Qadashah Hoppie and five from redshirt freshman guard Tiana England. The Red Storm would never look back, outscoring the Hoyas in each quarter en route to a comfortable victory.

Hoppie finished as the team’s leading scorer, and three other teammates, senior forward Maya Singleton, sophomore guard Alisha Kebbe, and sophomore guard Andrayah Adams, each reached double digits. Those four outscored the Hoyas 50-41 on their own, and outside of White’s 16 and Venson’s 12, no other Georgetown player scored more than four points.

As a team, the Hoyas shot 27.3 percent from the field, 22.1 percent from beyond the arc, and just 60 percent from the free throw line. They recorded only four fast break points, despite having 10 steals, a paltry sum for a team that thrives on running after turnovers. St. John’s won the rebounding battle 40-31 and prevented Georgetown from moving the ball effectively, with Venson recording the team’s sole assist of the contest.

The same problems came back to haunt the team on Sunday. Despite recording nine steals, Georgetown had only two fast break points. Despite getting another scorer into double digits–senior forward Cynthia Petke had twelve points to go along with Venson’s 28 and White’s 13–the Hoyas lost again.

They were outrebounded 39-32 and recorded only six assists. Against the Pirates, Venson, White, and sophomore guard Morgan Smith each recorded four fouls. The team’s shooting was poor through the first three quarters again, not eclipsing 40 percent from the field in any of the periods, and making only a single three pointer.

Venson’s 15 fourth quarter points contributed to 27 total in the period for the Hoyas, showing how potent their offense can be, but the points were too late for the Hoyas to overcome a 13-point fourth quarter deficit.

The Pirates shot over 45 percent from both the field and beyond the arc. Graduate student guard/forward Donnaizha Fountain finished with a double-double with 20 points and 10 assists, and junior guard Inja Butina added 17 points and eight assists.

Georgetown now sits at eighth place in the Big East, with only Providence (8-10, 1-6 Big East) and Xavier (8-11, 1-6 Big East) below them. Those two teams account for Georgetown’s two conference wins.

The Hoyas return to the court against Marquette (13-5, 7-0 Big East) at home on Friday. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET. Follow @GUVoiceSports for more updates and breaking news.

