Looking for answers: Women’s basketball look to avoid five straight losses against Marquette

01/19/2018

The Georgetown women’s basketball team (7-10, 2-5 Big East) looks to avoid a fifth straight loss Friday night with a matchup against Marquette (13-5, 7-0 Big East) at McDonough Arena. This game follows a rough road trip for the Hoyas last weekend when they lost to both St. John’s (12-7, 5-3 Big East) and Seton Hall (11-8, 3-5 Big East) and saw their conference record fall to 2-5, third-worst in the Big East.

After a rocky start to the season, Marquette has notched seven straight wins in conference play and currently sits atop the Big East standings. The Golden Eagles are dynamic offensively, averaging 83.8 points per game, which ranks 14th in the nation. They are led by the conference’s top scorer, junior guard Allazia Blockton, who averages 19.8 points per game. Blockton is part of an elite offensive core that features five players averaging double-digit scoring this season.

Georgetown junior guard Dionna White and senior guard DiDi Burton rank first and third, respectively, in steals in the Big East, but will certainly have their hands full defensively containing Blockton and the rest of Marquette’s guard-heavy team.

The Hoyas top scorers, White, senior guard Mikayla Venson, and senior forward Cynthia Petke, will have to take advantage of Marquette’s weaknesses on the defensive side of the ball. The Golden Eagles have the second-worst scoring defense in the Big East and head coach Carolyn Kieger tends to start just one six-footer, in 6-foot Blockton. Petke, who averages 10.6 points per game and stands at 6-foot-2, will have an opportunity to build on her 12 point performance against Seton Hall after combining for just nine points in her previous two games..

Tip-off is slated for 7 p.m. ET and the game can be streamed on the Big East Digital Network. Follow @GUVoiceSports on Twitter for updates and breaking news.

Image Credits: Georgetown Sports Information