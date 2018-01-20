Concert Preview: Tennis, Jan. 24, 9:30 Club

01/20/2018

Last year’s Tennis concert at the 9:30 Club was one of the best I’ve ever seen. The duo of Alaina Moore and Patrick Riley is impossibly magical live, and their retro pop sound is only improved by their physical presence.

Their latest album, Yours Conditionally, is true to their lofty, vintage stylings, and soft love ballads are complemented by more up-beat tunes like “Ladies Don’t Play Guitar,” giving the album a balanced-yet-unique feel. The band doubles as a real-life married couple, and this romance melds into their music and lyrics in an extremely personal and sweetly romantic way. At last year’s concert, they joked between songs about their marriage and love-life. It made the already-cozy 9:30 Club even more personable.

Tennis’s music makes you feel as if you’re at a beach or a roller rink, as I mentioned in last year’s review. DC is lucky to have them back, and if you missed them last time (or even if you didn’t) it is imperative you check them out this time around. Their upcoming concert is Jan. 24 with Overcoats as their opener. Get tickets here.

