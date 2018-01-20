Right back in: Women’s basketball hosts DePaul’s Big East leading offense

By:

01/20/2018

The Georgetown women’s basketball team (8-10, 3-5 Big East) will host the DePaul Blue Demons (14-6, 6-2 Big East) on Sunday afternoon. The Hoyas emphatically snapped a four-game losing streak on Friday with an 85-58 win over Marquette (13-6, 7-1 Big East), handing the Golden Eagles their first conference loss of the season. The Blue Demons look to bounce back from an 84-58 road loss to Villanova (15-4, 5-3 Big East).

DePaul’s Big East leading scoring offense struggled mightily against Villanova’s top-ranked scoring defense, finishing well below its season average of 84.3 points. The Blue Demons struggled from the floor, shooting 35.5 percent from the floor on the night, more than seven percentage points below their season average. The same was true from beyond the arc, where DePaul shot 30.3 percent on the day, over five points below its season average of 35.5 percent.

Like Marquette, DePaul boasts five players that average in double figures with much of the play coming through sophomore guard Kelly Campbell, who averages 10.9 points per game, but has a whopping 115 assists on the season, 50 more than next best passer on the team. She also leads the team with 7.8 rebounds per game.

The Blue Demons’ leading scorer is junior forward Mart’e Grays, who at 6-foot-2 is the tallest player on the DePaul roster. Despite her height, she averages only 4.1 rebounds per game. Georgetown’s senior center Yazmine Belk and senior forward Cynthia Petke, Georgetown’s two leading rebounders, are likely to have success on the boards matched up against Grays.

Petke is coming off of a career-high 26 points to go along with 13 rebounds against Marquette, supported by 17 points from junior guard Dionna White and 16 from senior guard Mikayla Venson. White, who is the fourth leading scorer in the Big East, also leads the conference with 2.7 steals per game. She forced four against the Golden Eagles, one behind sophomore guard Morgan Smith’s five. Belk rounded out the impressive defensive performance with four blocks.

While defense has been the Hoyas’ strong point all season, their offense exploded on Friday night, shooting 51.6 percent from the field and 50 percent from three, dramatically outpacing their season averages of 37.6 and 28.9 percent, respectively.

After a four game losing streak, Georgetown will look to build on their performance when the Blue Demons come to McDonough. Tip-off is scheduled for 2 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on the CBS Sports Network. Follow @GUVoiceSports on Twitter for more gameday updates and breaking news.

Image Credits: Georgetown Sports Information