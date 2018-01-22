Weekly List: The Soundtrack to Procrastination

By:

01/22/2018

You get out of your first class only to have 30 minutes before your next lecture. You lowkey know you should be productive with that time but in reality, you probably just end up laying in your bed doing absolutely nothing during those few minutes. Here is the soundtrack to your procrastination.

Arctic Monkeys: “Suck It and See”

You can never go wrong with the Arctic Monkeys. “Suck It and See” is one of the band’s more lighthearted and upbeat songs. The easygoing music mixed with Alex Turner’s playful lyrics make this a great song to chill to.

Empire of the Sun: “Way To Go”

“Way To Go” is one of those songs that I’ve never really paid attention to the lyrics, but the beats and the music alone draw me in. Perfect for a nice mental break.

Coldplay: “Speed of Sound”

The opening piano of “Speed of Sound” is one of Coldplay’s most iconic sounds. Probably one of its most popular early songs, Coldplay’s signature musicality and lyrics are encompassed in this track.

Oasis: “Champagne Supernova”

One of Oasis’ classics, “Champagne Supernova” always takes me to a chilled mental state. It’s impossible for me to listen to this song without wanting to sing the chorus out loud.

The Beatles: “Because”

At this point of procrastination, your mind is probably in another dimension and you find yourself having some very random thoughts. With it’s simple piano and mellow harmonies, “Because” will compliment your lazy daydreams.

The Smiths: “Please, Please, Please Let Me Get What I Want”

I don’t know about you guys, but I can get a bit overly dramatic sometimes –especially in moments of nothingness. For when I start to think that my life is more problematic than it actually is, “Please, Please, Please Let Me Get What I Want” is the perfect song.

Milky Chance: “Feathery”

To make this list more upbeat again, “Feathery” brings some cool sounds that will lift your mood back up. One of my favorites from Milky Chance’s album “Sadnecessary”, this song also has a slower version.

Karma Wears White Ties: “Pasajeros”

Ending the playlist and your procrastination break in a good beat, “Pasajeros” is one of my hidden gem songs. Even if you don’t understand Spanish, the music will automatically put you in a happy mood. Also, I’ve never heard a song like this in Spanish, which is not only cool, but it opens the window to a new genre of music in Spanish.

Image Credits: Photo: Daniel Varghese