Hostiles Actor Wes Studi on the Acting Process and Native American Representation

01/26/2018

In Scott Cooper’s new film Hostiles, Capt. Joseph Blocker (Christian Bale), a legendary soldier with a history of resentment towards the Native Americans he’s come across, is ordered to escort the dying Cheyenne chief Yellow Hawk (Wes Studi) and his family from New Mexico back to their tribal homeland in Montana.

Legendary Native American actor Wes Studi (Last of the Mohicans, The New World, Heat, Avatar, Dances With Wolves, Penny Dreadful), who plays Yellow Hawk in the film, sat down for an interview with the Voice to talk about his experience on this film, his experiences over his career, and his experience as the go-to Native American actor in Hollywood.

The Voice: Hostiles is an astounding film, both stunningly bleak and hopeful, and it acts as this sophisticated conversation on racial tensions concerning Native Americans. This journey across the Western plains is also a journey for the main characters, Christian Bale’s Captain Blocker and your Cheyenne chief Yellow Hawk, from animosity to understanding. Can we start off by talking about working alongside Bale and portraying this journey and emotional shift towards understanding?

Wes Studi: I think, more than an understanding, it’s more of a reconciliation in terms of both characters participating in the human process. I think that both have to go through quite a bit of inward thinking about their own motives, respectively, and then compare that to the existing threats that abound around their mutual journey. It’s not an easy thing to go from one attitude towards a person, and/or persons, and form another new attitude toward them; it’s not an easy journey for anyone.

The Voice: When filming Hostiles, portraying these two conflicting characters, were you and Bale distant from one another to sustain that feeling?

Studi: Oh, the process! Well, I can say that we didn’t have a whole lot of time to fraternize or get to know one another other than at the scenes, and I can respect that a person would rather stay in character, if you will, or at least avoid contaminating the relationship to a certain degree as far as your characters are concerned. I’ve seen this happen on a number of productions over the years where some directors will actually make provision to keep actors apart in terms of their scenes and/or the process of making the film so that it better serves the purpose of keeping that antagonistic relationship alive, or at least not allowing any kind of other relationship or attitudes to form. I can respect that and I think it’s a great idea at times, and then there’s always time for socializing at another time. The story is what’s important and that endeavor is definitely what any filmmaker should pay heed to.

The Voice: Over the course of your career, you’ve portrayed a several good guys, bad guys, as well as many grey characters in between; to my understanding, I would characterize both main characters in Hostiles as those grey characters. What is the most fun for you? Do you enjoy playing the good guy, the bad guy, or the grey character most?

Studi: Well, I leave that up to the audience, actually, to decide whether one character is the good guy or the bad guy. It’s really up to the viewer to decide what is the case, and who’s the good guy or the bad guy. But I, myself, tend to believe that whatever my character is doing is for the good, that it serves his purposes. And if it casts him in the role of the villain, the bad guy, then so be it; that’s the part of the story. I’ve said a number of times that I always play my character as the good guy.

The Voice: That’s a very interesting perspective, especially for the various characters you’ve played. Over your career, you’ve played so many Native American characters coming from a diverse array of various Native American cultures. To my understanding, you’re of Cherokee descent?

Studi: Yes, I am.

The Voice: You’ve portrayed characters from so many different Native backgrounds, so can you tell me a little about what it’s like exposing yourself to so many diverse cultures and putting yourself in their shoes?

Studi: Over the years, I’ve heard from many Native American people, either in the business or not, that at least it’s a Native American guy playing these parts rather than a race other than Native American, and I agree with that viewpoint. I’d rather see a Mohawk playing a Cheyenne, or vice versa, as opposed to having to “brownface” someone who isn’t or using any other artificial means to achieve the image of the character. If a character is written as a Native American then it best serves the purpose to cast a Native American actor in those roles.

The Voice: Jumping off of that then, a huge area of concern in the industry, in recent years, is that of diversity and proper representation in film. How do you feel about representation for Native Americans in Hollywood? Is it satisfactory, is there more work to be done?

Studi: I don’t know that it’s totally satisfactory, but it’s definitely improved over the years. As a matter of fact, I think that since more Native Americans are becoming involved in the business, trying to start their careers, and live in show business, I think it’s only coherent that the outcome would be that there are more considerations about portraying these characters authentically. I think that’s a move in the right direction and really don’t see any negatives in using real Native American actors. Plus, it allows the opportunity for more Native American actors to actually work when that kind of condition exists. So, I see no negative part about it.

The Voice: Wonderful. So, you’ve also worked with a number of legendary directors, some of my personal favorites, too, like Michael Mann, Terrence Malick, James Cameron, and now Scott Cooper, each with their own very distinct styles and visions. What’s it like adjusting to the various different filmmakers’ styles?

Studi: As far as I’m concerned, it’s the script, the story that comes first, and then there’s the interpretation that the director brings to it. It’s important to me that the director have a vision of some sort to move toward in the very beginning. I always like to say that I appreciate a director who has done his homework and has put together the way he wants to tell the story because we as actors are simply the tools by which the story is told. The director is, more or less, the storyteller who is putting his vision out there for the audiences and we, actors, serve that purpose. And if it helps our careers, all the better, but on the other hand, the important thing is the story itself.

The Voice: I totally agree. Now, what I’d love to end this on, going back to this film, is by asking what was your favorite part of Hostiles? Whether it be your favorite part to watch or most rewarding part to film, what was the best part of this movie for you?

Studi: Well, this could sound kind of schmultzy, but I really like the scene wherein the little boy goes out to find a bird egg for Yellow Hawk to help him in his recovery, if you will, or at least the easing of his condition of dying. And the young boy has hope. He shows hope that, “maybe this will do something for him; maybe it will make him smile; or maybe it will make him feel better;” and I think it’s a very touching little moment. That’s definitely the best for me and one I find myself thinking about when revisiting the film.

The Voice: Yeah, that’s a good one. It’s really so often those tiny moments that are so thematically striking and resonate throughout the rest of the film.

Studi: Tiny, yes, but they can really mean something. That little instance of hope is big.

