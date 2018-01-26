Hostiles Contemplates the Violent Moral Quandaries of the American Frontier

By:

01/26/2018

As the D.H. Lawrence quote that opens the film makes clear, “the essential American soul is hard, isolate, stoic, and a killer . . . it has never yet melted.” This thesis is borne out by the litany of killings that follows, leaving friend and foe alike hanged, beaten, butchered and buried. Following in the line of his earlier, hypnotically bleak takes on American mythmaking, Scott Cooper (Out of the Furnace, Crazy Heart) injects a gritty integrity and plaintive poetry into Hostiles, an elegiac, deconstructionist neo-Western that attempts to examine the “cowboys and Indians” myth that permeates American Frontier cinema.

In 1892 New Mexico, we find Rosalee Quaid (Rosamund Pike) alone and traumatized as her family is savagely murdered by a Comanche raiding party. Just a few miles south, Capt. Joseph Blocker (Christian Bale, broiling with his usual rage) has just finished rounding up an Apache family for imprisonment at the isolated Fort Berringer, where he treats other Native American prisoners with a similar degree of savagery. The point is clear: hatred is native to us all. It’s a familiar theme, but Cooper has no intention of reinventing the wheel. The director is less interested in saying something new than he is in reiterating something old, only in a more grizzled voice.

What ensues is a tough but tender tale of blood and dust, as Blocker is ordered to escort one of his prisoners, an old Cheyenne chief named Yellow Hawk (Wes Studi of Last of the Mohicans, Dances With Wolves, and Avatar), and his family back to their tribal land in Montana. Back in his time, Yellow Hawk was a vicious killer of white men, and it offends Blocker’s principles to let someone like him go free. But the once-proud chief has been mellowed by cancer and seven years in an Army prison. He now serves as the exception who challenges Blocker’s stereotypes — the “good Indian” whose company will bring Blocker and his band of racist cavalry officers around.

An accomplished ensemble cast breathes life into the film’s moral quandaries. Bale and Pike are at the top of their game. Yet the film intentionally depicts them with figurative and sometimes literal blood on their hands. Before the events of Hostiles begin, they’ve been complicit in the repopulation of the West, and are symbols of why the land is painted in a crimson red. Even so, both have just cause to be weary of Native Americans after losing so much, and both actors play the weight of that loss with humane grace. These characters express themselves most eloquently through gestures rather than words, especially Bale, who is tanned-leather tough as a character who doesn’t verbalize much, but given enough strong, silent screen time that viewers can read volumes into his performance. Pike, as well, imbues her own intangible qualities within the damaged Rosalee through her trademark distraught scowl.

Blocker’s team is rounded out by the acting talents of Rory Cochrane, Jesse Plemons, Jonathan Majors, and Call Me By Your Name’s own Timothée Chalamet. But the standout of the cast is easily Native American Hollywood legend Wes Studi as the old dying warrior on his final journey. With his leonine features and regal gait, Studi’s stoic Yellow Hawk offers an imposing counterpoint to Bale’s embittered Blocker, quietly drawing our attention away from the captain’s invasive angst towards a more profound sense of indigenous pathos and loss. In a lesser actor’s hands, Yellow Hawk could have become little more than a cipher to prick this white man’s conscience. Yet Studi makes him the center of the drama, commanding the screen with captivating gravitas.

And so this motley crew makes their way across the feral American frontier. As usual, Cooper poses masculinity as the greatest obstacle to change. Also as usual, he does so by criticizing the most gendered male behavior: all the men are strong, silent types with thick hides and wounded hearts. Every conversation is a pissing contest, every glance has the potential to explode into carnage. All that rage and hate, however, are the beginning footwork for the real journey of the film, the one towards reconciliation. In terms of that journey, Hostiles comes closest to Unforgiven as any neo-Western in interrogating the toxic masculinity of the frontier and its indelibly violent nature. Within this economy of violence, there are atrocities on every side, an uncomfortable equivalence that seems designed to provoke thorny debate rather than offer palatable answers, yet redemption does not seem like a foreseeable conclusion.

The bleak thrust of Hostiles recalls the existential guilt of Clint Eastwood’s William Munny: “It’s a hell of a thing, killing a man.” Those words hang like dark clouds over this revisionist American odyssey, as Blocker and his loyal friend Sgt. Metz (Cochrane) long for the lost simplicity of bygone battles, when spilled guts and righteous retribution were the stuff of the “good days,” when you knew who to shoot and be done with it. All they’ve got now are the shades of grey that color the vast plains of the Frontier, periodically sprayed over with red.

The Wild West has never looked more beautiful or been more foreboding. Cooper’s directing style is undeniably elegant, from its unhurried pace to the rich, widescreen imagery. Making the most of that scenery, cinematographer Masanobu Takayanagi eschews close-ups in favor of carefully blocked, painterly compositions. His camera captures the harsh beauty of landscapes that shift from jagged rocks and perilous ravines to verdant valleys beneath glowing skies. When the rains come, you can feel the deluge seeping into your bones, clinging like wet mud. And a sinewy sound design enhances the visuals tenfold, truly giving audiences the experience of being a part of this sullen journey. Most impressive, however, is Max Richter’s brooding score, which seems to seep from the landscape itself as it moves inexorably from grief and torment toward a state of grace. Cellos and violins lend voice to a recurrent silent-scream visual motif, while individual themes subtly suggest each character’s connection to (or alienation from) these desert lands.

Hostiles finds its footing as it reckons with the moral underpinnings of the Western genre itself. These movies are defined by the lawless and unforgiving world in which they take place, a fiercely contested stretch of desert where the hardest part of staying alive is living with yourself. There is an undeniably affecting melancholy that permeates the exquisite craftsmanship of Hostiles and its harrowing performances. In its effort to unpack the legend of a bygone age it leaves a solemn yet effective eulogy for the West in its wake.