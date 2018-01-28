Preview: Vice President Joe Biden’s American Promise Tour, Feb. 6, The Anthem

Preview: Vice President Joe Biden’s American Promise Tour, Feb. 6, The Anthem

By:
01/28/2018

Throughout his decades-long career as a U.S. politician, Vice President Joe Biden has acted as an inspiration and moral compass for all Americans, regardless of political affiliation. His message is one of hope and progress: the idea that any American, given the chance, can overcome all odds and change the world. This message propelled him and President Barack Obama to victory in two historic presidential elections, and stands at the core of Democratic ideology to this day.

The story of the Vice President is one that every American can relate to. His is a struggle of maintaining a bright outlook for the future in the wake of personal tragedies and hardships. Now, Vice President Biden intends to spread his message of hope to a new generation of Americans. At a time when political discourse has become stymied in ignorance and prejudice, Vice President Biden intends to shed light on current issues, and, in doing so, forge connections between Americans of all backgrounds.

Vice President Biden will be leading a series of important conversations at The Anthem on February 6th. Included with each ticket is a copy of Vice President Biden’s new memoir Promise Me, Dad: A Year of Hope, Hardship, and Purpose.

Tickets can be found here.

About Author

Ryan Mazalatis


You may also like

Concert Preview: St. Vincent, Nov. 27, The Anthem
Concert Review: Grizzly Bear, Nov. 8, The Anthem
Joe Biden addresses students on financial regulation

Leave a Reply

@GtownVoice Twitter
The Voice Instagram
Contact

Georgetown University
The Georgetown Voice
Box 571066
Washington, D.C. 20057

The Georgetown Voice office is located in Leavey 424.

Disclaimer

The opinions expressed in the Georgetown Voice do not necessarily represent the views of the administration, faculty, or students of Georgetown University unless specifically stated.

By accessing, browsing, and otherwise using this site, you agree to our Disclaimer and Terms of Use. Find more information here: http://georgetownvoice.com/disclaimer/.

Searching