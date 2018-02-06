Georgetown kidnapper to be deported to UK

By:

02/06/2018

Paolo Aldorasi, the man convicted last January of kidnapping a Georgetown student, will be deported to the United Kingdom to serve further prison time after spending 11 months in the United States prison system.

Aldorasi, 35, pled guilty to assault with intent to commit robbery last November when he kidnapped a Georgetown student into his SUV at 34th and O Streets Northwest, 3 blocks from Georgetown’s front gate. Driving around the area for two hours, Aldorasi forced the student to withdraw money from different ATMs and purchase items ranging from cell phones to a $6,000 bracelet. When the student’s credit card was declined, the student was dropped off unharmed by Aldorasi.

Aldorasi was arrested in Seattle last February in an FBI raid after authorities tracked him via social media.