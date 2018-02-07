Concert Preview: BØRNS, Feb. 13, The Anthem

By:

BØRNS is from another world. The Michigan-born singer-songwriter has such an enchanting, lofty, unrealistically beautiful voice that hearing his music feels like a dream in another dimension. His most recent album, Blue Madonna, is just as ethereal as his first, Dopamine, which was released in 2015.

The highlights of Blue Madonna include “God Save Our Young Blood,” featuring Lana Del Rey, and the titular “Blue Madonna,” both of which stray slightly from his original stylings but maintain his best qualities — vocals and retro-esque feelings. These two tunes also encapsulate the vaguely religious theme of the album, making a sweet link to establish continuity.

The artist performed a free concert at the Santa Monica Pier back in 2016, which I was lucky enough to attend, and it was proof that his live performances only exacerbate his beauty and talent. BØRNS is also known for wearing unique, feminine outfits on stage, creating a spectacle that must be seen in-person.

He will be performing at The Anthem on Tuesday, Feb. 13 with Charlotte Cardin and Mikky Ekko. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the show will start at 8 p.m. More information can be found here.