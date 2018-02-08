Women’s basketball looks to avoid shipwreck against the Pirates

By:

The Georgetown women’s basketball team (10-12, 5-7 Big East) will take on Seton Hall (15-9, 7-6 Big East) on Friday in McDonough Arena. The Hoyas are looking to bounce back after a hard fought 68-67 loss to Villanova (18-5, 8-4 Big East) on Saturday.

The Wildcats outlasted Georgetown, who battled back into the game after a slow start to the first quarter. The stamina and conditioning of the Wildcats proved to be too much for the Hoyas as they were unable to keep up with the high tempo Wildcat offense. The Hoyas struggled to get the free throw line, only converting on 3 of their 8 attempts, while Villanova converted on 11 of 20. Senior guard Mikayla Venson had 23 points for Hoyas, while junior guard Dionna White added 21 points. The Hoyas shot 38.7 percent from the field and 31.6 percent from behind the arc, while the Wildcats shot 51 and 43.8 percent, respectively.

Senior forward Cynthia Petke also contributed to the Hoyas offense with her 11th double-double of the season with 12 points and 14 rebounds. As she fought to get the team back into the game, Petke was constantly pressured by the Wildcat defense and faced a battle in the paint with senior center Megan Quinn. The Hoyas relied heavily on Petke’s rebounding to lead to many second chance and fast break attempts.

Seton Hall is coming off a 75-64 win against Butler (13-12, 5-8 Big East) and is riding a two game win streak into Friday’s game. Sophomore forward Shadeen Samuels led the way for the Pirates with 22 points and 11 rebounds. She was joined by redshirt senior guard JaQuan Jackson and sophomore guard Kaela Hilaire who added 18 and 14 points, respectively. On the season, Jackson is the Pirates leading scorer with 12.2 points per game, while Samuels and Hilaire average 8.0 and 5.4. However, the Pirates will be without their leading scorer graduate student Donnaizha Fountain. Fountain averaged 15.5 points per game, but is listed as inactive on the team’s roster.

When the Hoyas and the Pirates met for the first time this year, Georgetown fell 70-65. To avoid a similar fate, they will likely rely on Petke, Venson, and White to lead the way. In addition, the bench will also have to make its presence felt in Friday’s game after being held scoreless against Villanova.

Friday’s game is set to tip-off at 2:00 p.m. ET. It will be broadcast on the Big East Digital Network. Follow @GUVoiceSports on Twitter for game day updates and breaking news.

