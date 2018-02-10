Women’s basketball looks to reach .500 with a win over St. John’s

By:

The Georgetown women’s basketball team (11-12, 6-7 Big East) will take on St. John’s (14-11, 7-7 Big East) on Sunday at McDonough Arena at 2 p.m. ET. The Hoyas are looking to get back to .500 both in conference play and on the season with a win.

Georgetown is coming off of a 71-52 home win over Seton Hall (15-10, 7-7 Big East) on Friday. The Hoyas were led by junior guard Dionna White who had 21 points and six rebounds. Senior forward Cynthia Petke had 17 points and 14 rebounds, while senior guard Mikayla Venson added 10 points. An explosive fourth quarter, in which they outscored the Pirates 24-10, helped the Hoyas secure the victory, after losing to them by 15 earlier in the season.

The trio of White, Venson, and Petke have led the Hoyas all season. White is averaging 17.7 points per game, while Venson is 14.3. Petke is averaging 12.6 points and 9.8 rebounds a game. After beginning conference play 2-7 the Hoyas have won 4 or their last six and are currently sitting at seventh in the Big East.

St. John’s, on the other hand is coming off a loss to Villanova (19-5, 9-4 Big East). Sophomore guard Alisha Kebbe led the Red Storm with 11 points, while senior forward Maya Singleton added 11 points and 18 rebounds. However St. John’s had no answer for Villanova in the fourth quarter, as they were outscored 29-11 en route to a 69-52 loss.

The Red Storm’s scoring attack is balanced between freshman guard Qadashah Hoppie, Singleton, junior guard/forward Akina Wellere, sophomore guard Andrayah Adams, redshirt freshman guard Tiana England, and Kebbe, who are all averaging between 9.6 and 11 points per game.

St. John’s won the last meeting between these two teams 64-41, in a part of a four game losing streak for the Hoyas. The Hoyas were unable to generate offense from anyone other than White and Venson, who had 16 and 12 points, respectively. The Hoyas had only one assist in the contest, in comparison with 18 against Seton Hall on Friday. Georgetown will look to share the ball in a balanced attack against the Red Storm. With a win, Georgetown would move ahead of St. John’s in the Big East Standings.

The game will be broadcast live on Big East Digital Network.

Image Credits: Georgetown Sports Information