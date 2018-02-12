The Weekly List: Pre-Valentine’s Day

By:

02/12/2018

Last year, I wrote an angst-filled playlist for the feelings you feel after V-Day. You’ve seen all your friends snapchats of their lovely dates with their signifs. You’ve watched a trashy romcom and cried yourself to sleep. But this year, I’ve decided to do something different. I’ve decided to make a playlist to get you pumped UP for Hallmark’s favorite holiday. If you’re reading this and have a lover, then listen and think fondly of them. If you’re reading this and are as single as I am (I am very single), then THINK OF YOURSELF. Love yourself. Treat yo self. Eat an entire pint of ice cream and feel empowered. This Valentine’s Day, anything’s game.

Father John Misty: “Real Love Baby”

What is arguably the best FJM song and also one of the best love songs released in the past five years, “Real Love Baby” is as sweet as it is folksy.

Rihanna: “Love On The Brain”

You know how people have breakup playlists? Well this belongs on the rejection from the person you never even dated playlist. There’s so much raw emotion in this song and it’s about not being close enough while being too close to someone you love. Rihanna is in love and I am in love with her being in love so yeah I love this song so damn much.

Charli XCX: “Need Ur Luv”

Now let me hit you with this pop shit. It’s upbeat and a little 60s and even though the male protagonist of this song does not reciprocate Charli’s love, it is hopeful, evident by the repeated line “I won’t give up.”

SZA, Travis Scott: “Love Galore”

Alright everyone shut the FUCK UP and listen to this song. Because it’s just too good. It actually hurts me how good this song is. I’m crying listening to it right at this very moment. You should be too.

Minden: “Real Sugar”

Okay so at this point I am recovering from SZA, so here’s a very very sweet song filled with sugary metaphors.

HAIM: “Little of Your Love”

We’re talkin’ upbeat love jams now. HAIM is so good at giving us bops that you can clap and head-bob to while also contemplating how any man could possibly wrong a Haim sister.

Alvvays: “Archie, Marry Me”

When Alvvays hits me with that opening guitar line I melt. This song feels like it should’ve been in the background of a montage of Rory’s Yale years in Gilmore Girls. It’s perfectly pop-punk in all the right ways (but really, there’s no way pop-punk could be wrong) (okay I take that back but still).

Gavin Turek: “Don’t Fight It”

Another retro pop styled hit, this song is about letting everything go and being completely in love. It embodies so many frustrations in the search for true love.

oddCouple, Jamila Woods, Kweku Collins: “Love Above”

The beginning, which is filled with orchestral stylings, is dreamy and smooth as music can be. Even with the harder hip hop lines, it maintains its initial feeling and carries with it a message of love unlike any other.

Beyoncé: “Love On Top”

If you were sitting here thinking I wasn’t going to put this on my playlist then you were WRONG because this is the best love song OF ALL TIME and maybe just the best song of all time?

