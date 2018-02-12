Slow start: Softball struggles on opening weekend

By:

02/12/2018

The Georgetown softball team (1-4, Big East) struggled mightily in the season’s opening weekend, but managed to finish their trip strong with a win. Sophomore pitcher Anna Brooks Pacha finished the weekend at 1-0, while freshman pitcher London Diller and sophomore pitcher Katie Vannicola finished the weekend 0-2.

The team opened the weekend against Memphis (3-1, AAC), losing 8-3. Pacha started and pitched 2 1/3 innings, giving up six hits and three earned runs, making way for Vannicola, who picked up the loss for the game. In the top of the 4th, the Hoyas scored all three of their runs, with an RBI each from senior outfielder Theresa Kane, who went 2-3, junior third baseman Kelly Amen, and freshman infielder Arylene Campos.

Next came NC State (3-2, ACC), whose bats were hot against the Hoyas, as the Wolfpack managed a 12-2 win in five innings. Diller only lasted two innings in the loss, conceding seven runs against 15 batters, despite giving up only two hits. Kane was again a bright spot for the Hoyas, scoring twice in a 3-3 outing, with both RBI going to sophomore first baseman Noelle Holiday. NC State sealed the victory with an eight run third inning, facing three different pitchers in the inning, as both Diller and Vannicola, who came on in relief, couldn’t escape the inning.

The Hoyas faced Florida Gulf Coast (4-0, Atlantic Sun) in their third game of the weekend, falling 4-2 to the tournament hosts. The Hoyas were stifled by the FGCU pitching, managing just one hit off of Eagles sophomore pitcher Morgan White. The hit was a two-run home run by Holiday in the top of the seventh, but it was too little too late for Georgetown.

The Hoyas failed to get their runners home against Ball St. (3-2, MAC), scoring just one run from eight hits in a 5-1 loss. Holiday and Kane provided much of the offense again, as Kane went 4-4 and Holiday earned the lone RBI for the Hoyas on the day. The pitchers, meanwhile, couldn’t contain Cardinals sophomore infielder/outfielder Kennedy Wynn, who hit two home runs for three RBI, and junior catcher Madison Lee, who had the other two RBI for Ball St.

The Hoyas finally got one in the win column in their final game of the weekend, beating LIU-Brooklyn (0-5, Northeast) 8-3. Holiday had four RBI, including a two-run home run, and freshman infielder Savannah Jones also homered in the contest. Campos went 2-3 with a double and an RBI, and junior infielder/outfielder Mallory Belknap went 4-4 with an RBI of her own. Pacha pitched the whole game, giving up only one earned run and walking no hitters in her seven innings of play.

The Hoyas head to Columbia, South Carolina next weekend, where they will face Michigan St. (2-3, Big 10), Mercer (4-0, Southern), Southern Illinois (2-2, Missouri Valley), and South Carolina (4-1, SEC). Follow @GUVoiceSports on Twitter for more updates and breaking news.

Image Credits: Georgetown Sports Information