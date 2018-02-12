Track and Field continues to prepare for Big East championship meet

By:

02/12/2018

Over the weekend, the Georgetown men’s and women’s track and field teams participated in two meets, the Iowa State Classic andthe BU David Hemery Valentine Invitational. The Hoyas bolstered their preparation for the Big East Championship meet with five personal records and a multitude of other impressive times.

On Friday in Iowa, graduate student distance runner Jonathan Green ran a 13:46.80 in the men’s 5,000-meter invitational field race, a second off his personal record from last year and good for the 11th place in the race and the 16th fastest time in the NCAA this year. Graduate student distance runner Michael Crozier set a personal record in the open 5k, finishing 15th with a time of 14:08.03. In the women’s 5k, sophomore distance runner Paige Hofstad finished 10th with a time of 16:04.84, which is her own personal record.

Meanwhile, in Boston, graduate student sprinter Taylor Williams advanced to the finals of the 60-meter dash, eventually finishing seventh with a 7.74 in the finals, and freshman hurdler/jumper Malika Houston placed fifth in the 60-meter hurdles with a 8.90 in the finals. Freshman sprinter/hurdler Shannon Meisberger set personal records in the 200 and 400-meter dashes, with a 24.86 in the former and 55.99 in the latter, and freshman middle distance runner Lexi Del Gizzo finished seventh in the 500-meter dash with a 1:15.60.

The next day saw the men take third and fourth in the 500-meter dash, with freshman sprinter Kino Cheltenham running a 1:04.31 and freshman sprinter/hurdler Lawrence Leake running a 1:04.53. The 4×400 meter relay team, comprised of Cheltenham, Leake, sophomore sprinter Quincy Wilson, and freshman sprinter Nate Alleyne, placed ninth with a time of 3:17.53. Graduate student middle distance runner Amos Bartelsmeyer placed fourth in the mile, running a 3:57.53, the second fastest mile in Georgetown history.

Back in Iowa, senior middle distance/distance runner Piper Donaghu set a personal record in the women’s mile, finishing sixth with a time of 4:42.57. Her teammate, graduate student middle distance/distance runner Meredith Rizzo, came ninth with a time of 4:44.80. In the men’s 800, the trio of freshman middle distance runner Rey Rivera, sophomore middle distance runner Kenny Rowe, and freshman middle distance runner Ruach Padhal finished 12th, 16th, and 19th with times of 1:49.65, 1:50.52, and 1:50.78, respectively.

The teams have one more tune-up before the Big East Championships, when they race in either the Alex Wilson Invitational in Notre Dame, Indiana or the JDL Fast Track Last Chance Meet in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. Follow @GUVoiceSports on Twitter for more updates and breaking news.

Image Credits: Georgetown Sports Information