Preview: Pod Save the People, Feb. 18, Lincoln Theater

02/14/2018

Hosted by civil rights activist and organizer DeRay McKesson, Pod Save the People provides sanity and direction for those of us who feel lost in the immensity of current events by taking a deeper dive into the historical context of injustices that manifest in the society we see today. McKesson’s weekly podcast discusses the intersection between social justice, culture, and politics using the news as a focal point. His power comes from lifting up marginalized voices and keeping institutional violence — like the Flint Water Crisis, the flawed criminal justice system, and recurring efforts to disenfranchise minorities — at the forefront of listeners’ minds while providing advice on how everyday Americans can help fight these injustices.

Pod Save the People with DeRay Mckesson, Brittany Packnett, Clint Smith, and Sam Sinyangwe will have a live recording at the Lincoln Theater on Sunday, Feb. 18. Doors open at 6:30pm and the taping begins at 8. Further event details can be found here.

