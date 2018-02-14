Storming out of the gates: Men’s lacrosse wins season opener against High Point

By:

02/14/2018

The Georgetown men’s lacrosse team (1-0, Big East) kicked off the season with a dominant victory over High Point (0-2, Southern). The Hoyas opened up the scoring with five goals in the first and refused to take their foot of the pedal. They walked off Cooper Field with a 15-5 win.

Leading the way for the Hoyas was sophomore attacker Jake Carraway who ended the game with five goals and one assist. Carraway scored from all sorts of real estate, from door mount goals to out of the box snipes. “I couldn’t have done it without my teammates though,” Carraway said. “There were guys making plays and I was just at the end of it.”

Providing support on the back end was senior goaltender Nick Marrocco who came up with 13 saves. “We fixed some things early on and then our [defense]played really well. They gave me shots I wanna see from outside which is awesome,” Marrocco said.

While the score sheet implies a trouncing, High Point held its own in several key categories. In the ever so important ground ball war, the two teams were tied at 29 a piece. High Point also finished with only four fewer saves than Georgetown. However, Georgetown was able to manufacture 11 more shots than the Panthers, leading to the one-sided victory.

The first quarter set the tone for the rest of the game. The Hoyas capitalized on their sole man-up advantage for the quarter and capped it off with a last second goal, which energized the team going into the second.

In the second quarter, Georgetown produced four more goals and focused on the dirty work, out ground balling High Point seven to five.

The third quarter was the only period High Point out shot Georgetown, but they were unable to capitalize still losing the quarter in goals two to three. Things began to get chippy between the two clubs as evident by five penalties in the second half, which resulted in nothing but some bruised biceps and egos.

The fourth was a curtain call for Georgetown with twelve shots compared to High Point’s four, and three goals compared to High Point’s two. After putting themselves in position to win, Georgetown was able to put in their younger players to build towards the future.

“It’s just the 1-0 thing. Play by play. Practice by practice. Leading up to it,” Carraway said when asked about the next game against Robert Morris (1-1, Northeast).

Georgetown head coach Kevin Warne reiterated the emphasis on preparation when he said, “They’re really good. They’re an up and down team. They make you play fast. So off a short turnaround, we gotta make sure we’re prepared,” he said.”But I think if our guys do a good job over the next couple of days just to get their mind right and understand what we want to accomplish, it’s gonna be a one heck of a game on Saturday in Moon Township, P.A.”

The Hoyas and Colonials will play at 1:00 p.m. ET on Saturday. Follow @GUVoiceSports on Twitter for live updates and breaking news.

Image Credits: Georgetown Sports Information