Demons in the Night: Hoyas Look to Avoid DePaul Sweep

02/15/2018

The Georgetown women’s basketball team (11-13, 6-8 Big East) will take on DePaul (20-6, 12-2 Big East) on Friday at the McGrath-Phillips Arena. The Hoyas are looking to bounce back after a 71-63 loss to St. Johns (15-11, 8-7 Big East) on Saturday.

The Johnnies offense overpowered Georgetown, who tried to battle back into the game after a slow start to the first quarter. St. John’s consistent shooting proved to be too much for the Hoyas, as they were unable to get the ball past St. John’s defenders down low. Georgetown took 17 more shots than St. John’s, yet failed to convert on attempts at the rim. Overall, the Hoyas shot 33.9 percent from the field and 23.4 percent from behind the arc, while the Johnnies shot 48.9 and 40 percent, respectively. Senior guard Mikayla Venson led the way with 18 points, while junior guard Dionna White added 17 points. Senior forward Cynthia Petke also contributed to the Hoyas offense with her 13th double-double of the season with 12 points and 11 rebounds.

The Hoyas were outrebounded 39-32, but forced 19 turnovers while committing just 10 turnovers in the contest. As always, Georgetown fought hard, but failure to hit shots down the stretch proved to be their demise as they were unable to close the gap to get back into the game.

The Blue Demons are coming off a 73-72 win against Xavier (9-7, 2-13 Big East) and have won 10 of their last 11 heading into Friday’s game, including a six-game win streak. Junior guard Ashton Millender and junior forward Mart’e Grays both led the way for the Blue Demons with 16 points. Sophomore guard Kelly Campbell also played a large part in their victory. Her clutch free throws down the stretch and rebounding proved to be the difference for the Blue Demons. On the season, Grays is their leading scorer with 14.8 points per game, while Millender and Campbell average 12.9 and 11.0, respectively.

When the Hoyas and the Blue Demons met for the first time this year, Georgetown lost 78-62. The Blue Demons have notched double digit in three-pointers in nine of their last 11 games and Campbell averages double-digit rebounds during that time. The Hoyas need to play good defense and limit turnovers against the hot-shooting Blue Demon offense if they are to avenge their earlier loss and build momentum for the final four games of the regular season.

Friday’s game is set to tip-off at 8:00 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on the Big East Digital Network. Follow @GUVoiceSports on Twitter for game day updates and breaking news.

Image Credits: Georgetown Sports Information