Concert Preview: The Oh Hellos, Feb. 21, 9:30 Club

By:

02/16/2018

Folksy, simple, and sincere, The Oh Hellos make music that feels as warm as it is melancholy. The band began with siblings Maggie and Tyler Health, who enlisted the help of their friends to complete their sound while on tour. Every song feels genuine, and their music tends to have a background beyond the typical.

Their most recent album, Eurus, released on Feb. 9 of this year, stays true to form with its classic folk rock stylings. A multiplicity of instruments are used to embolden their sound, including violins, a tambourine, and a banjo. The Oh Hellos have a knack for building sound throughout a song or an album, which is done expertly in Eurus. Everything comes together in crescendos. Everything is powerful and passionate. Everything they do is magic.

The Oh Hellos will be performing with Lowland Hum at the 9:30 Club on Wednesday, Feb. 21. More information can be found here.

Image Credits: Wikimedia Commons