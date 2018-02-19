No. 11 Towson stifles women’s lacrosse

By:

After a weather delay postponed the game to Sunday, the Georgetown women’s lacrosse team (1-1, Big East) fell to No. 11 Towson (2-0, CAA), 21-13. Towson senior midfielder Emily Gillingham scored seven goals, while three of her teammates, freshman attacker Kaitlin Thornton, redshirt senior attacker Gabby Cha, and junior attacker Carly Tellekamp, scored three goals apiece. For the Hoyas, junior attacker Taylor Gebhardt scored four goals, and sophomore attacker Michaela Bruno added a hat trick.

The Tigers dominated every major category, attempting more shots that the Hoyas, taking better care of possession than the Hoyas, and getting to ground balls quicker. Towson sophomore goalkeeper Kylie Keating made 10 saves while Georgetown’s combination of junior goalkeeper Haelle Chomo and sophomore goalkeeper Micheline DiNardo managed just seven.

The Tigers scored first, and took control of the match after Gebhardt’s momentary equalizer. The Tigers would regularly answer each Georgetown goal with two of their own to take a commanding 10-5 halftime lead. The Hoyas struggled to create shots for teammates, with two of five first half goals coming from free position shots and two more unassisted.Georgetown assisted on only six of its 13 goals, while the Tigers amassed 14 assists on their 21 goals, with three players, Thornton, junior attacker/midfielder Natalie Sulmonte, and senior midfielder Kaitlin Montalbano notching three assists.

Gillingham was lethal with her free position shots, converting on three of her four chances, a development that gave Georgetown no chance to get on a run. After two early goals in the second half to make the score 12-5, Towson traded goals with the Hoyas until scoring two in a row midway through the half. To close out the game, the Tigers scored three unanswered with the last goal coming with 2:35 on the clock, all but ending the contest as Towson took a 21-11 lead. Georgetown’s lone unanswered goals came courtesy of two scores in garbage time, and by then it was too little, too late.

The Hoyas will look to rebound on Saturday when they travel to Drexel (1-1, CAA) with the game set to begin at 12:00 p.m. ET. Follow @GUVoiceSports on Twitter for more updates and breaking news.

Image Credits: Georgetown Sports Information