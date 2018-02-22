Fighting the Blues: Women’s basketball takes on Creighton

By:

02/22/2018

The Georgetown women’s basketball team (12-14, 7-9 Big East) will take on Creighton (17-9, 11-5 Big East) on Friday in McDonough Arena. The Hoyas are looking to bounce back after a tough 71-68 loss to Marquette (19-8, 13-3 Big East) on Sunday.

The Golden Eagles offense proved to be too much for the Hoyas, as they fought to get back into the game after a slow start. Marquette jumped out to an early 11-2 lead that caused the Hoyas to have to make several adjustments. Ultimately, those adjustments weren’t enough as the Hoyas couldn’t hit key baskets down the stretch to win the game. Overall, the Hoyas shot 43.1 percent from the field and 25.0 percent from behind the arc, while the Golden Eagles shot 48.1 and 26.3 percent, respectively. Junior guard Dionna White led the way for the Hoyas with 27 points. She was helped by senior forward Cynthia Petke, who added 11 points and 12 rebounds, notching her 14th double-double of the season. But those were the only bright spots of the Georgetown offense, as no other player scored in double figures.

The Hoyas relied heavily on their bench, as starting senior guard Mikayla Venson struggled from the field, shooting 3-9 only playing 28 minutes. Sophomore guard Morgan Smith and freshman forward Tatiana Thompson provided valuable minutes off the bench and made big plays for the Hoyas down the stretch.

The Bluejays are coming off a 64-55 win against Butler (14-15, 6-11 Big East) and have won seven of their last nine heading into Friday, including a four-game win streak. Redshirt sophomore forward Ali Greene and junior forward Audrey Faber led the way for the Blue Demons with 14 and 13 points, respectively. Redshirt sophomore guard Olivia Elger scored 12 points and sophomore forward Jaylyn Agnew scored 11 points, also playing a large part in their victory. On the season, Faber is their leading scorer with 15.3 points per game, while Agnew, Elger, and Greene average 14.7, 10.4, and 4.0 points per game, respectively.

When the Hoyas and the Bluejays met for the first time this year, Georgetown fell 69-58. If the Hoyas want to avoid a similar fate, their going to need Venson to bounce back and have a big game. In the first meeting, she had 18 points on 6-12 shooting from the field. The Hoyas also need to play good defense down the stretch and limit turnovers against the hot-shooting Creighton offense if they are to avenge their earlier loss and build momentum heading into the Big East tournament.

Friday’s game is set to tip-off at 11:00 a.m. ET and will be broadcast on the Big East Digital Network. Follow @GUVoiceSports on Twitter for game day updates and breaking news.

Image Credits: Georgetown Sports Information