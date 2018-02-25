Don’t get Fried: Hoyas look to sweep Providence

By:

The Georgetown women’s basketball team (13-14, 8-9 Big East) will look to wrap up the season against Providence (10-19, 3-14 Big East) on Sunday in McDonough Arena. The Hoyas are looking to finish the season strong after a 70-67 win against Creighton (17-10, 11-6 Big East) on Friday.

The Creighton offense overpowered Georgetown to open the game, starting off on an 12-0 run. Coach Howard quickly took a timeout and that was all the Hoyas needed. They came out of the time out communicating and fought their way back into the game. The Hoyas used consistent shooting and aggression to overpower the Bluejays offense and create turnovers. The Hoyas outrebounded the Bluejays, 40-28, and forced 15 turnovers on nine steals while committing 13 turnovers of their own in the contest. Overall, the Hoyas shot 44.3 percent from the field and 36.4 percent from behind the arc, while the Bluejays shot 40.4 and 36.4 percent, respectively. Senior forward Cynthia Petke led the way with 18 points, while sophomore guard Morgan Smith added 16 points for the Hoyas. Junior guard Dionna White made her presence felt as well, nearly missing a triple-double with 12 points, eight rebounds, and eight assists.

The Hoyas had four players in double figures as senior guard DiDi Burton added 14 points as well on 6-9 shooting from the field. Burton played a critical role in jumpstarting the Hoya offense early in the game and kept that tempo up throughout the game, making her presence felt on both ends of the floor.

The Friars are coming off a 70-43 loss to Villanova (21-7, 11-6 Big East). Freshman forward Andrea Cooper and freshman guard Chanell Williams both led the way for the Friars with nine points each. They were joined by junior guards Jovana Nogic and Maddie Jolin who each added seven points. On the season, Nogic is their leading scorer with 16.8 points per game, while Jolin, Williams, and Cooper average 10.7, 7.0, and 4.4 respectively.

When the Hoyas and the Friars met for the first time this year, Georgetown won 75-43. The Hoyas are looking for a similar outcome game to build momentum for the Big East Tournament, as well as make the last regular season game memorable for their seniors Petke, Burton, and center Yazmine Belk.

Sunday’s game is set to tip-off at 2:00 p.m. ET and will be streamed on the Big East Digital Network. Follow @GUVoiceSports on Twitter for game day updates and breaking news.

