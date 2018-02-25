Men’s tennis begins conference play with a win

By:

On Friday February 23, the Georgetown men’s tennis team (2-1, 1-0 Big East) traveled to Cincinnati to play Xavier (0-6, 0-1 Big East). The Hoyas prevailed 4-3 in a tightly played matchup and set the tone for success in Big East play.

In doubles, Georgetown took two out of three overall. Seniors Peter Beatty and Mac Rechan got it started by defeating Xavier’s senior Gabriel Araujo and junior Jack Dykema 6-3. Freshman Rohan Kamdar and junior Michael Chen dropped the second doubles match 7-5, but junior Will Sharton and freshman Charlie Sharton salvaged the last match in a close 7-6 victory over freshmen Brett Winters and Alejandro Rodriguez-Vidal.

As for singles, the Hoyas and Musketeers tied 3-3. Beatty dropped his match against Dykema 7-5, 1-6, 6-4, and Kamdar was shut down by Winters 7-5, 6-3. After going down 0-2 in singles, the Hoyas then reeled off three straight wins. Freshman Mark Millitzer prevailed in his match against fellow freshman Jan Vrba 6-4, 2-6, 6-2, and Chen defeated Araujo 4-6, 6-4, 6-2. Freshman Connor Lee clinched Georgetown’s victory with a 6-2, 6-2 triumph over sophomore Matthew Graft. Finally, freshman Luke Ross lost in a well-fought battle against sophomore Nate Dell 6-3, 3-6, 6-2.

Of the first Big East match, Ross said, “winning our first Big East match of the year is a huge momentum booster for us, and the intensity of this match sets the tone for the rest to come.”

The Hoyas have some time off now, but will be back on the courts March 5 when they travel to Boca Raton, Florida, for a matchup with Florida Atlantic (3-2, Conference-USA). Follow @GUVoiceSports on Twitter for more updates and breaking news.

Image Credits: Georgetown Sports Information