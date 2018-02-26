Pregame Primer: Marquette Golden Eagles

By:

The Georgetown men’s basketball team (15-12, 5-11 Big East) will look to bounce back against Marquette (16-12, 7-9 Big East) Monday night at Capital One Arena. The Hoyas have lost two in a row, first, an 89-77 loss to No. 4 Xavier (25-4, 13-3), followed by a 74-69 loss to Providence (18-11, 9-7 Big East). The Golden Eagles most recently saw their NCAA Tournament hopes dealt a huge blow, as they fell on the road to DePaul (11-17, 4-12 Big East).

This game marks Georgetown’s final tilt of the season at Capital One Arena. The Hoyas have two scholarship seniors, senior guard Jonathan Mulmore and graduate student guard Trey Dickerson.

Against Providence, Georgetown faced a similar story as they have all year long. Junior center Jessie Govan led the Hoyas with 20 points and 11 rebounds and notched the 1,000th point of his Georgetown career. Junior forward Marcus Derrickson added a double-double of his own with 11 points and 15 rebounds. The Hoyas held a five-point lead at halftime but fell apart in the second half, surrendering a 20-6 run to the Friars that put the visitors up 61-52 with 8:19 left in the game. The Hoyas would claw back, drawing to 70-69 on a layup by junior forward Marcus Derrickson with 1:11 left. However, Providence would answer with a quick attack that yielded an and-one opportunity, and the Hoyas could not respond with a score of their own.

“We’re going through growing pains,” said Georgetown head Coach Patrick Ewing. “We’re going to have good games and bad games. For right now, we’re going to have nights like this. We have to keep striving to get better.”

The Golden Eagles defeated the Hoyas in the two teams’ first meeting on December 30 in Milwaukee, 74-65. Marquette was led by 35 points from senior guard Andrew Rowsey, who nailed 6-9 from behind the arc. The Golden Eagles also forced a whopping 25 Georgetown turnovers, leading to Marquette scoring opportunities in transition, in addition to frustrated play by the Hoyas.

Rowsey is one part of the Golden Eagles’ explosive backcourt, as he is joined by sharpshooter sophomore guard Markus Howard on the perimeter. Howard averages 20.9 points per game and shoots 38 percent from three-point range, while Rowsey averages 19.4 at a 39 percent clip from downtown. As a team, Marquette shoots better than 40 percent from behind the arc and better than 79 percent from the free throw line, good enough for the 15th-best adjusted offensive efficiency in the NCAA, according to KenPom.com. The Golden Eagles made 13-26 threes in the two teams’ first game.

