Hoyas Fall to Colonials Continuing Slow Start

03/01/2018

The Georgetown University baseball team (0-7, Big East) faced off against George Washington University (3-5, Atlantic 10) on Tuesday, losing 6-3. Despite the Hoyas outhitting GW 9-6 and establishing an early 3-run lead, they could not hold on.

Georgetown’s senior outfielder Austin Shirley jump-started the Hoya offense with a leadoff double down the right field line, eventually scoring on a single by freshman catcher Ryan P. Davis later in the inning. After loading the bases on two errors and a walk in the fourth, freshman outfielder James Gabor hit into a fielder’s choice, knocking in freshman infielder Eddie McCabe, giving Georgetown a 2-0 lead. In the the fifth inning, the Hoyas continued to add to their lead, this time scoring off of a McCabe RBI double to right field, extending their lead to 3-0.

This, however, was the end of Georgetown’s offensive production, as they were shutout the remainder of the game and surrendered six unanswered runs. The Colonials finally opened up their scoring in the bottom of the fifth with a senior outfielder Matt Cosentino’s RBI single to left field. After a scoreless sixth inning by both teams, Cosentino hit a grand slam in the bottom of the seventh to take a 5-3 lead. The Colonials tacked on another run in the bottom of the eight, this time off of a sac fly from sophomore infielder Nate Fassnacht, increasing their lead to 6-3. Georgetown had two base runners in both the eighth and ninth innings, but were unable to convert, sealing the 6-3 loss.

Still winless, Georgetown will look to rebound over spring break as they head to the Snowbird Baseball Classic in Port Charlotte, Florida. The Hoyas will play five games, taking on Mount St. Mary’s (2-4, Northeast), Dartmouth (0-3, Ivy), Northeastern (4-3, CAA), Western Michigan (2-4, MAC), and Saint Joseph’s (1-3, Atlantic 10). Follow @GUVoiceSports on Twitter for updates and breaking news over the break.

Image Credits: Georgetown Sports Information