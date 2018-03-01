<i>She Runs the World</i> Episode 6: A Conversation with Dorothy McAuliffe, Former First Lady of Virginia

She Runs the World Episode 6: A Conversation with Dorothy McAuliffe, Former First Lady of Virginia

By: , and
03/01/2018

In this episode of She Runs the World, Kaei Li and Emily Jaster are joined by News Editor Margaret Gach in a discussion with Dorothy McAuliffe, the former First Lady of Virginia. In this episode, McAuliffe talks about projects she worked on and her policy goals as First Lady, such as free school breakfasts and nutrition. She also emphasizes the importance of youth activism and other social movements. McAuliffe is a GU Politics mentor for the Spring 2018 semester.

