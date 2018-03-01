Women’s golf opens the spring with a 9th place finish

By:
03/01/2018

The Georgetown women’s golf team kicked off its 2018 campaign with a ninth-place finish at the Edwin Watts/Kiawah Island Classic in Kiawah Island, South Carolina. The Hoyas shot a 36-over par 900 at the 43-team event.

The Hoyas entered the final day of the competition, Tuesday, February 27, in 15th place, thanks to a 12-over par 300 performance on Monday. Georgetown would put together a strong closing round, finishing sixth on the day at 15-over par 303, which moved them up six spots to ninth.

Individually, several Hoyas stood out during the competition. Senior Jacqueline Eleey was the Hoyas leading performer, finishing 3-over par 219 to tie for 15th. Senior Lauren Gros finished 9-over par 225, good enough for a tie for 44th overall. Junior Christina Parsells also stood out, finishing with 11-over par 227 to tie for 58th, while junior Alexa Popowitz carded a 17-over par 233.

The Hoyas will next compete at the Battle of Boulder Creek in Boulder City Nevada. The two-day event is scheduled for March 5-6. Follow @GUVoiceSports on Twitter for more updates and breaking news.

Image Credits: Georgetown Sports Information

Searching