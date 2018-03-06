Annihilation Redefines Modern Cerebral Sci-Fi

By:

03/06/2018

As he proved most recently in Ex Machina, writer/director Alex Garland knows how to ratchet up tension subtly over time, until pieces either come together or scramble into chaos. With Annihilation, Garland proves this to be true once again, building on the intrigue of the famous sci-fi novel from which his most recent film is adapted. Fans of Jeff VanderMeer’s bestseller will recognize that Garland has taken the text and re-molded it into a beast of his own creation. In adapting the seemingly “unadaptable,” the sophomore director has plucked multiple strains from the cinematic gene pool and spliced them together, using the largest canvas possible to paint a near-masterpiece of cerebral sci-fi that’s both gorgeous and terrifying, familiar yet totally alien. In short, it’s a singular act of ambitious big-budget filmmaking that’s as challenging as it is thrilling.

Annihilation follows an all-female group of military scientists who enter “The Shimmer,” a mysterious, continually expanding quarantined zone full of mutating landscapes and creatures. Eleven prior expeditions over the past few years have taken place, and none have returned except for one soldier from the eleventh expedition (Oscar Isaac) who mysteriously resurfaces at his home a full year after having disappeared into The Shimmer. When he immediately begins acting strange—coughing blood, seizing up—his wife Lena (Natalie Portman), a biology professor and former soldier, decides to join the twelfth expedition into The Shimmer. Following the failure of many men, it’s the women’s turn.

From then onward, Annihilation really becomes itself. As the team crosses that threshold into the woods, a fascinating setting for a sci-fi flick that reveals itself slowly. Garland parcels out information with a quick scene, line, or flashback—giving us just what we need to process the action in front of us while also staying one step ahead, making us eager to catch up. This isn’t an alien planet, and yet there’s a sense of danger and some sort of biological aberration within these woods. It’s a film that balances disorientation with the grounded performances of its cast, who keep us engaged in the danger as it unfolds. Lena and her companions, including Ventress (Jennifer Jason Leigh), Sheppard (Tuva Novotny), Josie (Tessa Thompson), and Anya (Jane the Virgin’s Gina Rodriguez), are each portrayed with distinct intellect, humanism, and vigor, evolving the characters from their book counterparts. The dynamic between the women has changed too; they’re much funnier, bringing a cold gallows humor that VanderMeer’s text could have benefitted from.

Set aside questions about how well this movie passes the Bechdel Test (flying colors), because it doesn’t foreground that aspect of the dynamic so much as sublimate it into the creepy survival saga to come. Once within The Shimmer, the women find that their radio equipment has been scrambled and their compasses don’t work. Ethereal plant life covers every inch of a swampy world defined by stillness, and the animals don’t look quite right. But even after the team unearths the source of the phenomenon, it doesn’t even begin to address the full nature of the threat at hand. Garland has transformed VanderMeer’s allegorical eco-horror into a far more visceral bio-horror. The Shimmer infects these women like a disease; it corrupts them body and soul.

The visual world Garland conjures is remarkable: keen cinematography and some of the most inventive production design ever put on film come together to display a cunning combination of the familiar and fantastic, the gorgeous and grotesque. Flowers blossom a tad too extravagantly, in shapes and colors that are not quite right. Trees contort into humanoid form or evolve into crystalline candelabras. Great mold-like blooms appear that are at once stunning and sickening. Silvery deer grow constantly mutating flowers from their horns. These anomalies are incredibly detailed, but also never feel lifelike. That’s because Garland’s Shimmer is a perplexing anti-reality: a glittery oasis where genetic reconfiguration is in a constant rotation, never slowing down for our human hosts to fully comprehend its overwhelming power as they tour it with a mixture of awe and dread.

Annihilation is segmented into chapters, each named after a new location. Lena’s home is fastidiously arranged for cold comfort, shafts of sunlight filtering in through the windows and illuminating intense instances of the grieving spouse’s loneliness. The interior of the research base, dubbed Southern Reach, is sterile and unforgiving, each room symmetrical and inescapable. The exterior of The Shimmer’s realm is an impossibly green rainforest, the camera drifting over blades of tall grass and in between trees, catching the sun at just the right angle to create blinding lens flares. The days are majestically sunny, and, when the sun dips, the sky becomes a palette of purples and oranges. By the time we reach the center from where this otherworldly force seems to radiate, we’re gliding along the surrounding beach, stopping to admire crystal trees that have sprouted from the sand. Every frame is gorgeous and textured, immersive while simultaneously alienating.

Scoring this haunting adventure is a strange mixture of folk guitar, followed by deep bass electronic rumbles, courtesy of Ben Salisbury and Geoff Darrow. At first, the strumming is disarmingly soothing, adding this odd, nuevo hippie veneer to the proceedings that clashes with the near future sci-fi surface. But once we’re in the heart of The Shimmer, the organic guitar gives way to manufactured blips, bloops, and indescribable, intestine-shaking synth twists that become characters unto themselves. Like Ex Machina—which Salisbury and Darrow also lent their sonic touches to—Garland is using the music as an extension of the picture’s themes, relying on the score to elevate certain moments with brash confidence.

Beyond all else, what truly sets Annihilation apart from just about every recent studio sci-fi movie is its climax, which forgoes the traditional action beats the movie is working toward in favor of a psychedelic dissolution of the human body, acting out a literal dance of life and death. Convention is tossed out the window, replaced with an eye-popping treatise on the very nature of conception itself. Suddenly, the icky creature feature that wasn’t afraid to literally tear one player’s face off in a fit of splattery rage is now stepping into a “pure cinema” realm. Where the rest of Garland’s movie is soundly made pulp, the final twenty-or-so minutes are a transcendent filmic experience, bravely disregarding any audience expectation (not to mention the text its adapting) in favor of operating on its own wavelength. While the final shot, which would have been better off left out, may skew a bit towards a cliché Black Mirror ending, what leads up to it is incomparably mesmerizing, surreal, and cerebral.

Ultimately, Garland’s film is a spectacularly intoxicating cocktail, assured in both its own stimuli as well as the viewer’s ability to keep up with its constant transmutations. Annihilation isn’t afraid to allow for multiple digressions and pit stops for both visceral action and gut-churning body horror; it’s equally pulpy and heady, quietly progressive on several levels, as both a female-centric blockbuster and a smarter alternative to big-budget spectacle.

Regardless of whether humankind achieved a victory over what lives and thrives in The Shimmer, it’s not going to walk away unchanged, just like we never walk away from a trauma without scars. The answers Garland gives, along with the questions he leaves behind for us to ask, might not be quite as tidy or procedural as the source material, but it’s flawed in all the ways that make a success. Where VanderMeer steps back, Garland leans in. When the complex art of human emotion blends with the concrete calculations of science, the result can sometimes be a symphony.