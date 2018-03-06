Concert Preview: MGMT, March 15, The Anthem

Off the heels of their latest album, Little Dark Age, psychedelic electro-pop outfit MGMT are riding critical acclaim and renewed fan enthusiasm through a North American and European tour circuit. The band drew early acclaim through their single “Electric Feel,” which was remixed by French EDM band Justice, who won a Grammy for their remix in 2009. Other singles “Kids” and “Time to Pretend” brought similar acclaim to their debut album Oracular Spectacular (2007). This album earned them many “best new artist” awards, and engendered great excitement for their next album Congratulations (2010), which was well received by critics. MGMT (2013) took a vastly different tone than their previous two albums, turning away from synthesizers towards a more natural, grungy sound.

Their fourth, and latest, album Little Dark Age (2018) is receiving great praise as a return to form for the band. Synthesizers once again take a major role in their production, and bring the album a danceable and infectious 80’s-inspired tone. Biting, ironic, and unashamed, the album touches on themes of missed love, addiction to technology, and childhood, broaching these subjects in an unpretentious and accessible way. The album is undeniably catchy and persistently fun, and their live show should be similarly compelling. MGMT will be performing at the Anthem on Thursday March 15. Further information can be found here.

Gustav Honl-Stuenkel College class of 2020. Culture and music writer and peanut M&M fiend. Minneapolis native.


