Concert Preview: Hatsune Miku, July 12, The Anthem

By:
03/09/2018

With her trademark long turquoise twintails, black miniskirt, and boots, sixteen-year-old Hatsune Miku is Japan’s most innovative global music phenomenon. Literally translated to “the first sound of the future”—hatsu means “first,” ne means “sound,” and “miku” means future—Hatsune Miku is a virtual artist (or Vocaloid) created by Crypton Future Media, a Japanese media company. Featured in games, commercials, remixes, and online videos, Hatsune Miku has transitioned from tech quirk to pop superstar.

In 2016, Hatsune Mika embarked on a worldwide tour followed by events in 2017 that culminated in a massive concert in Malaysia. In 2018, she returns to the United States and Mexico in HATSUNE MIKU EXPO 2018 USA & Mexico.

Hatsune Miku will be performing with a full live band at The Anthem on July 12. Further information can be found here.

