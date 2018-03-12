Concert Preview: Coast Modern, March 19, 9:30 Club

By:

Electro-duo Coast Modern has a style that matches their name: a beachy take on the modern hip-hop genre, a smooth and synthesized evolution of surf-rock. Their sound is uncompromisingly strange, integrating such motley sounds as a child barking like a dog and the background noises that seeped through the open window of their recording studio.

Coast Modern dropped their self-titled debut album in July 2017, a 50-minute menagerie of a hefty 18 tracks, which include re-released single hits, new tracks, and a sprinkling of interludes. Songs deliver upbeat, optimistic melodies, but are laden with a nuanced authenticity, as lyrics that range from ironic to openly conversational address life’s complex challenges. The career-encompassing album is a record of the duo’s development as a band thus far, and at an intimate level: several tracks use the vocal recordings from the songs’ original writing sessions, capturing the intended emotion at the source.

The band’s first headlining tour includes a stop at the 9:30 Club on Monday, March 19, and will open with electro-pop trio Shaed. Further information can be found here.