Concert Preview: Dan Auerbach and the Easy Eye Sound Revue, March 23, 9:30 Club

By:

03/16/2018

With the release of Waiting on a Song, his first solo release in eight years, Dan Auerbach has transitioned from the blues-centric roots that dominated his time in the Black Keys to a more folk-rock oriented sound, inspired by his time living in Nashville.

Though for many of Auerbach’s fans it is difficult to face the fact that the Black Keys will likely not release any more music after the 2014 release of Fever, Waiting on a Song is a perfect showcase of Auerbach’s talent as a vocalist and guitar player just through a different musical medium.

Joined by a myriad of talented Nashville musicians, Auerbach’s passion for writing and performing shines through on the album, and will make his upcoming concert at the 9:30 Club on March 23 one Black Keys fans and new fans alike won’t want to miss. Further information about the show can be found here.