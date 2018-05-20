Women’s Lacrosse Falls in NCAA Tournament

By:

The season came to a disappointing end for the Georgetown women’s lacrosse team (12-7, 7-2 Big East), as it fell to Virginia Tech (14-6, 5-2 ACC) 13-10 in the first round of the NCAA tournament. Senior attacker Tristan McGinley and freshman midfielder Paige Petty recorded four goals each for the Hokies, while the Hoyas were led by junior attacker Taylor Gebhardt’s hat trick and two assists.

Junior attacker Morgan Ryan scored the opener for the Hoyas in 41 seconds, and freshman midfielder Caroline Frock doubled Georgetown’s advantage by scoring on an extra man opportunity. However, the Hokies would respond with five unanswered goals, three of them from Petty, to take a 5-2 lead that they would never relinquish.

Gebhardt scored to end the Virginia Tech run, but McGinley, who had scored once already, scored thrice in the final 10 minutes the half, putting the Hokies up 9-3 going into the break.

Virginia Tech opened the scoring in the second half before senior midfielder Hannah Seibel finally stopped the bleeding with a goal at the 25:38 mark. The Hokies made it 11-4 before Georgetown began a comeback bid, with goals from four different scorers in a stretch of seven minutes clawing the Hoyas back into the game at 11-8.

The Hokies, however, would put the game to bed at the 8:36 mark with two goals in 45 seconds, to regain some breathing room. Frock and Gebhardt each scored late for the Hoyas, but they were mere consolations as Georgetown couldn’t mount enough pressure on Virginia Tech, who ran out the clock.

Image Credits: Georgetown Sports Information