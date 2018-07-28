What is Cinematography?: The Main Problem with Les Misérables

By:

Often, I’ll have a casual moviegoer friend who tells me that they liked the cinematography of a certain movie we watched together, citing that it “looked nice”, or something of the sort. This has gotten me to think about how the casual film fan, or perhaps even any film fanatic, views cinematography as a construct of films.

Did you know that the placement of a camera in a film has a direct effect on you as a viewer? For some of you, of course you know that. For others, maybe you didn’t know that. Maybe you don’t understand just how much a certain angle and what is precisely shown in it conveys not just a very specific meaning, but also has a direct physiological effect on you that results in a careful and purposeful manipulation of your emotions. And for many, you might instinctively know what I’m talking about, but perhaps don’t understand the specifics, the language, or most importantly of all, just how much it truly matters. Having directed various short films and a feature length film, even I’ve gained only a minimal understanding of the innumerable nuances of camerawork as its own language. And through performing close readings of the structural cinematography of various films for class assignments, I’ve only scratched the surface of figuring out how to interpret the thematic layers imbued by the director and cinematographer through their camera choices. Yet, I do feel this experience does equip me with at least enough wherewithal to understand cinematography more than the average moviegoer.

This is not an attempt at gatekeeping, but rather an attempt to help elucidate the stunning importance of cinematography as it conveys both information and feeling through strictly technical means. Every use of angles, specific camera, lens, proximity, and framing has a direct correlation on how the viewer takes in the information. It is not an accident that they call the film camera “god’s eye” because it’s our gateway to omniscient experience. And it all adds up to one very simple notion:

Cinematography matters.

It’s easy for me to dive deep into films where the cinematography works well and adds extra layers (see: my analysis of the cinematography of Children of Men), but every film that does it well does it so differently that doing so would only make this editorial more confusing. So, to help discuss this topic, I want to investigate a film that I like but that I think uses cinematography in misguided ways, working against what the textual elements are trying to say. That would be Tom Hooper’s Les Misérables (2012). I don’t want to take shots at the overall quality of the movie, but there’s a reason I just prefer listening to the soundtrack or occasionally looking up individual clips on YouTube. Therefore, let’s take a dive into a huge technical problem of what could’ve been an otherwise all-timer musical. Because in the end, this is only ever about us all understanding cinema better. And there can be no truer goal than that.

The reason you don’t see columns or critical reviews diving deeply into bad cinematography all that much is that the casual viewer/reader might find it boring to discuss. A lot of it is minutiae. It’s scientific. It’s nerdy. And, quite frankly, there is rarely a case where one even has to bring it up as a problem. And that’s because most professionals have a damn good idea about what they’re doing with a camera and what looks good. For the vast majority of Hollywood films, the cinematography is exactly competent because you only get to that position in Hollywood by knowing the trade well. It only seems to become a problem when they are brought in the wrong direction by an adventurous director.

Cinematic affectation dictates the notion of doing the most appropriate thing for a scene. Conveying the most important information, whether it be emotional or otherwise, is the only job. Legendary cinematographer Gordon Willis (The Godfather, Manhattan¸ All The President’s Men) often brushed off his most famous shots as doing exactly so, including the famous pull-up in the library in All The President’s Men (1976): “I had to show that they were looking for a needle in a haystack. So I just showed that. It didn’t become famous because it was a good shot. It became famous because it had the right information. It told the story.” Willis, who also taught cinematography in an academic setting for a number of years before his passing, disparaged the concept of having a singular style, saying that you could never just layer an aesthetic over a film. You even look at his Wiki page and his first quote about The Godfather (1972) is pretty jarring: “You can decide this movie has got a dark palette. But you can’t spend two hours on a dark palette. . . So you’ve got this high-key, Kodachrome wedding going on. Now you go back inside and it’s dark again. You can’t, in my mind, put both feet into a bucket of cement and leave them there for the whole movie. It doesn’t work. You must have this relativity.”

Circling back to Tom Hooper who, upon being given the gig to direct one of the most famous and biggest sweeping musicals out there, wanted to make an “intimate” and “organic” Les Mis. So he filmed the entire thing in close-up and hand-held, despite the fact that that was inappropriate for about 90% of the movie. Yup, he put both feet in the bucket of cement.

No one ever actually explains what makes good and bad cinematography and why a choice will work in one setting and not in another. So, let’s talk cinematography theory basics. I won’t explain the shots in detail or anything because you can supplement that information anywhere; the point here is to discuss the way those shots affect you.

First up, let’s explain basic concepts of “shots.” One judges what constitutes “a shot” by the size of the subject, how much we can see of it, and how close we are. A wide shot covers a lot of space whether it be a landscape or a room, and it establishes the needed scope, geography, space, and context. Meanwhile, a close-up is one of the most powerful tools filmmakers have at their disposal. It brings us close to an actor to see every bit of emotion on his or her face–but there’s a delicate art to it. Letting us close to an actor’s face makes for such a uniquely intimate moment that, if you do it for too much time, it loses its effect. But if you’re too far away in a given moment where you need to connect, it can be equally damaging. But while finding the balance is difficult to perfect, most filmmakers and cinematographers still understand the remarkable power of the close-up and how it must have context within a movie.

A static shot is the base language of all filmmaking. It presents the subject plainly, but that plainness is its own language if used correctly (think of how filmmakers build up “normalcy” by not stylizing their films and bring the subjects to the forefront). A hand-held shot is akin to “god’s eye” suddenly being off-kilter. It doesn’t necessarily lend itself to an automatic docu-like affectation, where the intent is to make god’s eye human (though it can if that’s the intention). Hand-held is more of general way to characterize that we lose the stability of the static shot and embrace a wilder sense of our cinematic world. It is the sense of things now being somewhat out of control and uneasy. A dolly shot (camera on a rig with tracks) puts the camera’s eye in motion, but just on the horizontal plane. It puts the entire world in motion and gives the viewer a sense of control, believe it or not. We feel less like we are watching and more like we are investigating. While our perspective can move, without the Y-axis it is more of the voyeur traveling with other people. A steady-cam/crane shot functions like a dolly, but with even more fluidity and use of the Y-axis. It is the true god’s eye view. All-seeing, but ornate and quite powerful–almost dream-like power. Like the close-up, there is a dichotomy. Not enough steady-cam or diving into that kind of shot without a good reason can feel like a sudden break in how you see the film’s universe. But since most Hollywood films shoot as much as they can on steady-cam these days, they fall victim to the opposite effect and lose the power of the shot’s real purpose.

A Dutch angle is meant to make us and the world feel off-kilter (watch Mission: Impossible (1996) for good examples of this and Battlefield Earth (2000) for bad examples of this). As for character eye-lines, most of the time a character looks “within 45” (degrees), meaning they are communicating with another character either within the frame or just outside of the frame, and this gives us just enough visibility to see the full information of what their eyes are doing and communicate their emotions beautifully, while still having the added benefit of their not looking at the camera/audience and breaking that emotion.

When a character looks completely away from a camera they instantly become a mystery, and even if they are trying to hide something, it is important to remember that we are still missing the quality that best shows their emotional connection (their face). So, if you turn a character away, please understand how much resonance you are losing. When a character looks directly into a camera, it is unnerving. Off-putting. Creepy. Even scary. And that’s because unless we’re a stand-in for a character the person is talking to (think Silence of the Lambs (1991)) it is effectively “breaking the fourth wall” and the social contract with the audience. It automatically makes us the voyeur. And even if we are the literal stand-in for the character POV, so that it doesn’t break the fourth wall, it should still have the direct intention of creeping us out.

With lenses, you are essentially talking about two things: depth and angle. A lens with a deep focus can show lots of information in both the foreground with the subject and deep in the background as well. It’s good for landscapes or whenever you want to put a subject in detailed context with the surrounding area. A lens with a shallow focus will make anything not on the plane with the subject seem out of focus, which has the benefit of just getting you to focus on what matters and everything in the background or immediate foreground seem unimportant.

Meanwhile, the angle of the lens affects the size of the information depending on how close it is. For instance, a “normal lens” will act like our eye does and effectively correct everything so that it both has a sense of depth but appears “flat” to a certain degree (FYI: our eye, AKA the way we see the world, is supposedly closest to a 50mm lens). But, a “wide-angled lens” will make everything close to the camera seem huge and bulbous and everything far away seem small and tiny. It has a rather dramatic, surreal effect on the viewer. There’s a reason cinematographers are obsessed with lenses and could essentially not care at all about the camera itself: the lenses control what you see more than anything else. It’s that simple. Basically, if you mix and match lens angle and depth until you get the clarity and size of the image you want, you can get it to convey what you want your story to convey.

When it comes to tone and color, a warm summer palette makes things feel romantic and sumptuous, while a cool blue sheen makes things feel distant, cold and possibly unruffled. Comedies, romantic or otherwise, are often shot in high-key light (meaning everything is really brightly lit and detailed and there’s no contrast) which makes the actors look good, but it has the added benefit of making the audience feel comfortable. Seriously, it makes us feel like nothing truly wrong could happen. It represents safety and “movie normalcy.” Drama is typically low-key lighting, high contrast, shadows, lots of shades of gray and gradient. It is essentially more “designed” and signifies to us a more serious, dangerous, tragic, and sad world.

Phew! That’s the basics. There’s obviously more to it than these items, but that’s all the relevant stuff for now. Hopefully, it was simple and self-explanatory. After all, this is not rocket science. But what a director or cinematographer does that is truly remarkable and kind of like rocket science is to use these basics to their advantage to craft moments. Like how Eisenstein discovered “story via edit”, one can create story via camera information. Great directors make you feel one way and then push you in another direction with that basic language. For instance, if you’re watching a scene where things are still for a period of time and suddenly the camera is hand-held and shaky, it gives the audience a worried feeling that something bad is about to happen. Or you can even use the exact opposite to the same effect, where a character will be in motion and we’ll be comfortable with it and all of a sudden things may get rather still and quiet. We’ll pause with them and feel unnerved that things are progressing in the same way. Check out the climax of Se7en (1995), where the still camera focused on the calm and collected John Doe constantly intercuts with the shaky cam frantically revolving around Mills and Somerset. Cinema is a language and the way we use it, invert it, and communicate with it is everything. And with that understanding, you can stretch the limits of cinema, test the boundaries of art, and juxtapose story and meaning and themes and symbols to shape our experience in the name of something better—to our highest possible selves. But the basics have been, are, and will always be the foundation of how we get there.

Now that all that’s all out of the way, let’s talk about Les Mis.

The experience of watching Les Misérables is one of the weirdest that you can have in a movie theater. On the surface, you have these delicate, soulful performances that you do truly get to see. There’s no denying that. The performances are on full display. And you also get to have this beautiful music that so many people are getting to discover for the first time or maybe even re-discover again. After all, the show of Les Mis is a favorite of many. The story. The tragedy. The themes. The words. The sounds. All of these things have become classic for a reason.

And yet the film somehow does not do it justice. It does not strike the chord it needs to sufficiently enough because it barely works in a purely functional way according to those basics I delineated above. Many came out of the film not knowing what was quite wrong and often delved into the standard list of complaints you hear from movie-goers about whatever is the most tangible detail. But what they perhaps did not realize was that their eyes were constantly at war with their experience. Tom Hooper wanted to make an intimate film. He wanted to make an organic film. He wanted to make an epic film. He wanted to make an interesting film. And instead of picking the moments to do those things in, he just shot the entire movie in hand-held, Dutch-angled, wide-angled, high-key-lit close-ups with actors staring directly into the camera.

Let’s go back up to the basics section and look at the affectation of each of those decisions. Hooper wanted to take a soulful movie, rife with drama and tragedy, telling a truly epic, classic story both in terms of scope and politics—a story that features an emotional, personal journey spanning decades with all the characters singing songs about hope and longing. And he filmed it in a way that conveys chaos and discord, off-kilter worlds, surrealism, everything-is-going-to-be-okay-romantic-comedy-ism, and he overused the most powerful tool of cinematic story control—close-ups—by doing it the entire time. Meanwhile, he employed an equal method that undoes that close-up effect by having the characters look directly at the camera, which has the sole effect of breaking the fourth wall and making the audience uncomfortable! Each of these methods has purposes and can be used in specific instances, and even together with others, to great and meaningful effect. But Hooper instead elected to do all of this simultaneously for the entire duration of the film.

One can understand how Hooper could have thought that having a character sing directly at us in close-up would be intimate, but that is only the case if he’s never thought for one second about how cinema actually works. Plus, it shows that once he saw the ways in which that method wasn’t effective, he didn’t have the understanding to correct it or sense that it was wrong in the first place, which means he didn’t care to correct and experiment. Admittedly, the film has its moments where this choice does work. Anne Hathaway’s “I Dreamed A Dream” is the most lauded part of the film and for good reason. It’s when Hooper decides to interfere the least and pull back a bit and let her performance come to us. She never looks at the camera either. It’s soulful and as close to a still-shot as we get in the film. And it never fails to produce tears. In contrast, one can easily be annoyed by just how many times the whiplashing, face-planting camera wastes Hugh Jackman’s soulful tears.

You have to go back to Gordon Willis talking about relativity. Context and change matter to the viewer. Conveying the right information appropriate to the emotion on screen matters. Not losing the power of a close-up five scenes into your film matters. And perhaps what is most damaging to my eye is that you still get to “see” that the actors are doing great work. You get to “see” that the story is great and “see” the drama at play, so it’s very easy to aesthetically look at everything and “see” that what is actually contained within the film is done well. And thus, it becomes surprisingly easy to “say” that it is a well-made film, and why I do still manage to enjoy it.

But because of the flaws in the film’s cinematography, you can’t connect to it as well as you should. It is constantly trying to push you away from all the things that it does well. And that is truly heartbreaking because everyone deserves a great Les Mis.

The problem is that most people walk out of the movie theater and do not understand specifically why the movie didn’t connect with them as well as it should have. They may not understand why they got bored. Or why the music seemed to get to them, but the experience didn’t. It’s a weird subject to tackle. On one hand, I love the fact that the various tangible, technical languages of filmmaking (cinematography, editing, score composition, etc.) can have an intangible effect on a viewer’s subconscious. On the other, it’s frustrating when that effect is negative and we can’t explain it.

And perhaps Hooper wasn’t exactly misguided. John Cassavetes filmed almost the entirety of his 1968 film Faces in close-up. But there is a sense of craft, as the close-ups in this film have so much dexterity and understanding. He uses stillness to let you in at times. He uses the proximity to not let you get away from the pain of the actor at other times. He understands he can unnerve you. Sometimes he lets you have space and comfort within the close-up with the right kind of beat. Whichever way he uses the close-up in that film, it is often the complete opposite of Hooper pummeling you for an entire movie.

On the other hand, some guy made a movie called Battlefield Earth in the year 2000, entirely shot in Dutch angles. Unlike Cassavetes’ film, it is widely considered one of the worst movies ever made. Its choices are haphazard, nonsensical, and random. It uses wide-angles and goes Dutch so often that the entire film is a disorienting adventure in “why the hell am I staring at that dude’s chin in this shot?”

That’s the thing about all of this. It’s about choices. You can do anything you want with a camera, but when someone asks that all important question of “why?” there better be a reason for it. And when you get that answer, it better speak to the actual design of what people are going to feel from it. Otherwise, you are not in command of your movie. You are not in command of your craft. When we truly understand cinema, we can take that inventiveness to amazing new places. Cinematography matters and there is an age-old understanding of the basics that applies to how we construct our visions and meanings. Cinema values art and theme and resonance and everything that we hold dear as a society; a society that is propagated on the backs of storytelling, myth, and our ability to intellectually process all that we see. Cinematography is an entire semiotic structure of method and meaning, making use of a filmmaker’s creative and technical sensibilities in tandem to help tell our stories in the best way possible. It’s more than just about making what’s on screen look cool; it’s about presenting the visual components of the story in its best possible form at any given moment.

