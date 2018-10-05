Spring Breakers: An Odyssey of Excess, Capitalism, and the American Dream

By:

Harmony Korine is among our most enigmatic and polarizing filmmakers. His cinematic style is one of neo-realist nuance, bordering on a voyeuristic experience masquerading as an exposé, and his form of cinematic storytelling has been situated between impressionistic sociological documentary and emblematically American neo-realism. Throughout his filmography, Korine’s documentary-like technique and realist aesthetic have captured a blank actuality, employing a style that seems to favor sociology over poetics.

But perhaps the strongest and most obvious reason we might categorize Korine’s style as realist lies in his narratives’ resistance to Hollywood storyline, becoming profoundly unintegrated and presenting an assemblage of evidence rather than telling a direct story. Only by dissolving the standard and highly artificial linear storyline with its conventional expectations and typical goal-oriented characters can Korine get to what is real. As a confirmed realist, Korine eschews narrative drama in favor of subject matter. Without the typical narrative that bears witness to some repressed antagonism, Korine’s films offer a reality stripped of the Hollywood life force.

However, with Spring Breakers (2013), Korine, for the first time, injects his film with the very fantasy coating that he had always resisted in the past. Here, Korine diverts his attention away from a strictly outward reality and closer to something akin to an inner reality—something like a dream. Korine’s films before were presented as drab realistic depictions that lacked a fantasy coating, as realistic depictions of the everyday reality of social pathologies, lacking the slick artificial veneer to which Hollywood productions are prone. Spring Breakers, on the other hand, appears to go to the opposite extreme, appearing as a candy-coated dreamscape transcending the probability of even the most extreme mainstream cinematic productions.

Spring Breakers, on the surface, is quite a departure from the more controversial and experimental work in Korine’s past (although Spring Breakers was certainly no stranger to controversy). It marks Korine’s first time using A-list stars. There was a lot of buzz over the casting of the spring breaker girls; Korine chose actresses whose public personas were sure to create a bunch of cognitive dissonance.. It was marketed to the late-teen, young adult demographic, with its imagery of bright, colorful beach parties set to popular EDM music sure to draw huge crowds. It released during my freshman year of high school with an allure which made it feel like a fun taboo picture, a secret which I had to divine. I can still recall my friends and I sneaking into the movie excited to see how drastic a turn our beloved Disney stars had taken. As a group of fourteen-year-olds believing we had snuck into a raunchy R-rated party flick, we were all vastly disappointed to instead find a viscerally meditative arthouse film criticizing the exact kind of shlock which we came to see.

Spring Breakers straddles the growing intellectual divide in our modern cinema, creating something at once vibrant and smart, a societal critique that allows us to slightly revel in that which it is critiquing. The film meanders with minimal dialogue, placing little importance on actual plot. Yet, it’s the closest thing to conventional in Korine’s filmography to date. Spring Breakers is a relentless and visceral assault on both the senses of the viewers and the ideals and dreams of the exact audience the film was marketed to.

Its opening scene alludes to that of David Lynch’s Blue Velvet (1986), using slow-motion photography set to a Skrillex song to exaggerate the sexual undertones of a spring break beach party, a place where the id is allowed to run free. Men grab at their crotches; women dance with their tops off; beer is guzzled by the gallon. Everyone holds their middle fingers in the air. For many people, this opening scene establishes the main theme behind Spring Breakers, claiming it to be a satire of what has become recognized as “spring break culture,” with the carefree, happy attitude masking narcissism, gluttony, and repugnant behavior. The film instantly desensitizes the viewers to the events that will occur right from the get go. A constant barrage of T&A leaves the viewer numb to the reality of the situation, much like the characters in the film. It doesn’t make you want to be there; their dancing seems one step removed from the writhing of the damned. But this is America, Korine says: hedonistic pleasure seekers who ignore anything of value while salivating over the most banal physical commodities.

However, to reduce the entire film to a satire is to ignore a great deal of the film’s subtext. While Spring Breakers goes above and beyond to critique and interrogate the current status of fun-loving youth culture, it also serves to celebrate those same desires inherent in the culture. The deluge of debauchery definitely has its detrimental consequences. Yet, for these girls, spring break was still a liberating experience rather than a negative one. In the beginning, they’re horrified by their middle-class existence, by the routine of their classes, by the mundanity of life. They’re empty hollow people part of an empty hollow generation. At one point, Faith (Selena Gomez) expresses, “I don’t want to end up like [the other kids]. I really want to get out of here. This is more than spring break. This is our chance to see something different.” She later confesses to her friends that she “can be who [she]was supposed to be here.”

Accompanying scenes of binge drinking, hard drug use, and orgiastic grinding cross cut with scenes of the girls more innocently swimming and scootering, the audio track features Faith describing the trip to her grandmother as “the most spiritual place she’s ever been” and as “magical, beautiful, perfect.” Paralleling the film’s repeated insistence on such moments of affective dissonance, the cinematography of Spring Breakers envisions the location of the girls’ spring break at a limit of sorts. In so doing, the diegetic setting of the film brilliantly echoes the thematic concerns of the film regarding the question of a moral limit. This can be explicitly seen in the repeated shots of the horizon that we see throughout the film, as well as the frequent shots of the bridge that serves as the point of access to the spring break destination: shots which emphasize the linearity of its modern, yellow scaffolding. We pass across this bridge multiple times in the course of the film, emphasizing its function as the boundary line of the spring break location: first, as the girls arrive together on the Megabus and then as each respectively leaves, repeatedly used as the symbolic gateway between the normal reality and the edge of excess.

Korine uses repetition for a number of functions throughout Spring Breakers to indicate how the trajectory of desire, especially the desire for some extreme pleasure as occasioned by spring break, really revolves around desire’s inability to ever be fully satisfied. The film can only provide a fragmentary satisfaction for the viewer, just as spring break can only provide a fragmentary satisfaction for the thousands of spring breakers themselves. The continuous repetition of images and repeated dialogue as non-synchronous sound used throughout the film create an uncanny non-diegetic disorientation in the film’s narrative trajectory, producing an almost stuck-in-place feeling. But this feeling of being stuck in place is precisely the aim of the drive, a familiar Lacanian form of enjoyment.

The narrative’s repetitions indicate a cinematic narrative no longer allied to the metonymy of desire, but one connected with the monotony of the drive that was earlier in his career strictly associated with the content of his films. In classical film noir, italicized moments of disorientation are introduced into otherwise straightforward storylines in order to indicate what film theorist Frank Kuntnik calls “a relatively realistic dislocated subjectivity of the protagonist either as he faces an unusual reality or to convey a temporary disruption of his cognitive functions.” He refers to these kinds of moments as a “standardized means of simultaneously signifying and siphoning-off excess.” It is a means of introducing excess or enjoyment into the narrative structure only in order to curb its destructive potential, much like the logic of spring break itself. Korine’s excessive use of repetition at both the visual and aural level demarcates less the momentary dislocated subjectivity of the hero associated with classical noir and more of the dislocated objectivity of the diegetic reality itself, moving the focus away from a character’s symbolic desire and toward an intrusion of drive that permanently disrupts the symbolic coordinates that give reality any sense of coherence. Since the temporal loopiness of Korine’s narrative, the constant repetitions, and the disregard for continuity editing are not linked to the demands of the film’s storyline, the film acts as a sublimation of the formal constraints of classical and neo-noir specifically—and a sublimation of cinematic narrative tactics in general—by making a technique valuable that might previously have been deemed unworthy of praise or, for that matter, enjoyment.

Spring Breakers, therefore, explores what reality might be like if spring break really did last forever: what reality might be like if its principle were run over by the very enjoyment usually kept at bay except during sanctioned periods of lawlessness like spring break. Then, I’d characterize the film as an odyssey of excess, precisely because it is a film reflecting both in its form and its content the excessive nonsense of enjoyment. In the film’s attachment to enjoyment, there seems to be a certain incessance detached from significance. Here, one begins to hear something like Lacan’s notion of the drive as the manifestation of enjoyment, especially concerning a film that itself thematically circulates around an annual carnival that dramatizes the drive to enjoy as “a break from reality for a little while.”

According to psychoanalyst Paul Verhaeghe, “every culture, particularly the strictest and most disciplined, has a carnival: a feast of the flesh in which anything and everything is possible, any transgression of the bounds of everyday rationality, within defined limits of time and space.” This carnival description would be altogether synonymous with a description of a dream or, at least, a fever-induced dream. However, the carnivalesque often functions just like a dream. It instigates a fleeting suspension of accepted law and order and provides the members of a culture or sub- cultural group that aforementioned temporary “break from reality for a little while,” as Faith explains to her grandmother in the film. Verhaeghe also argues that within the carnival atmosphere, “the limitations of orgasm are replaced, or displaced, by the ecstatic enthusiasm of the group, a curious kind of total jouissance that interconnects the individuals and therefore erases them.” This type of total enjoyment is pictured throughout the film as it documents actual and interchangeable spring breakers in various slow-mo montages throughout the film.

This brand of vacation-oriented enjoyment, however, is tolerated precisely because it is regulated as an allowable anomaly, an allowable transgression ultimately contained within the confines of the reality principle. It functions as a space that offers the opportunity to momentarily transgress, sort of like a Purge. But within the more particular story of his heroines—the story tangentially associated with the Spring Break rite of passage—Korine documents what happens when the policy of tolerance associated with a carnival-like Spring Break makes what is tolerated less attractive, precisely because it is permitted, and shifts the boundary of what is desirable onto the next prohibition to what is not yet tolerated. When Korine’s film transgresses the sanctioned enjoyment of the revelers, it also seems to reflect the various paradigms of enjoyment that reach beyond the pleasure and reality principles we’re already familiar with.

This is where Spring Breakers shifts into gear, evolving the interrogation of youth excess into a diametric appraisal of capitalism. After all, seeking a satisfaction which fulfills our desires is the foundation of capitalism. We could then abstractly refer to any individual subject as a vast reservoir of desiring production, constantly producing means to reach the fulfillment of the desires. In the context of youth culture within this doctrine, whatever happens on the social field is directly invested with desire. So during spring break, capitalism, through its process of production, produces an awesome schizophrenic accumulation of energy or charge, against which it brings all its vast powers of repression to bear, but which nonetheless continues to act as capitalism’s limit. Capitalism constantly counteracts, constantly inhibits this inherent tendency while at the same time allowing it free reign; it continually seeks to avoid reaching its limit while simultaneously tending toward that limit.

In other words, this imperative to pursue your desiring production, to go to the limit of your power relative to others, seems almost to follow as a logical consequence of Lacan’s concepts of subjective destitution and the law of pure desire. That is, if the subject does not stand to gain anything in the face of the Big Other, what likewise does she have to lose? She may as well—like the protagonists of Spring Breakers—enjoy the surplus value of a thoroughly solipsistic desiring production while she can. Admittedly, I don’t think Lacan ever intended such a nihilistic interpretation of his theories. Rather, he often emphasized the value of the super-egoic jouissance produced in following the law, seeing the desiring production as a critical revelation as to the logic of capitalism that could thereby perhaps undermine it. At the same time, however, Spring Breakers could be said to represent the most radical consequences of adherence to capitalistic ethics. The fantasy of a transcendent conception of the law has been traversed and the consequences are equally dire.

Thusly, Spring Breakers stages a confrontation between the logic of late capitalism and the notional limit of subjective morality. In other words, the protagonists rely on a series of increasingly risky and even criminal experiences to increase their desiring production. In so doing, Korine re-conceptualizes “spring break” as an allegory akin to the absolute limit of deterritorialization, suggesting that as capitalism encroaches further towards its absolute limit, there may be grave ramifications for the subject and likewise the social.

Capital is the ‘concrete universal’ of our historical epoch. While it remains a particular formation, it overdetermines all alternative formations, as well as all non-economic strata of social life. Should the anarchic crime sprees depicted in Spring Breakers then be considered legitimate, even ethical attempts to free the real of desire from its repression under capitalism? While on one level we might view Spring Breakers as a representation of a nightmarish subjective embodiment of the ruthless logic of late global capitalism, could we perhaps on another level view it as a utopian narrative of vengeance against capitalism?

Moreover, what is Korine really saying with Spring Breakers? Is it encouraging? Is it a satire? To an extent, the answer is both. On one level, the film certainly condemns what spring break can be and what that kind of behavior can lead to; it certainly critiques the hedonism and male hubris that spring break culture propagates. However, it equally suggests that spring break provides the ultimate freedom that only truly exists within that context. There is a simultaneous allure to and rejection of the spring break culture, allowing Spring Breakers to function both as a critique and a celebration.

For every criticism the film makes about indulgent lifestyles, all the details, all the real actors, and, more importantly, all the urges (unbridled or otherwise) are born from very primal instincts within all of us. And they can pop out at a moment’s notice in the right context. Harmony Korine’s Spring Breakers is an unsettling look into how pop culture has further perverted and corrupted the already hedonic and unsettling reality of the American Dream: a dream we chase for our own desires in the existential escape from mundanity, yet one that keeps us trapped because the fantasy might be too much for us to bear.

