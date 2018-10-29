Halloween: Cinematic Eye Contact and The Reflexive Nature of Horror Films

By:

10/29/2018

The spookiest time of year is in full swing, a new Halloween film just released in cinemas, and I feel a need to take a stab at examining the simple slasher flick that changed an entire genre. After all, the horror genre is perhaps one of our most fascinating cinematic phenomena, inhabiting a taboo position by frightening us while forcing us to reflect on our own personal or cultural fears. All movies, in their own way, confront us with images which are the result and indicator of another narrating intelligence directing its perceptions to us. Of course, that intelligence is essentially our own, that narration emanating from our own involvement in those projected images we so raptly follow. We could say that this active processing of the images generates a new manner of seeing: one in which we see not simply with, but through, the eye, thereby glimpsing not only the world we inhabit but also our own place in that context. What the best films can offer us, then, is a type of eye contact—through which our “eyes” meet those of the filmmaker—which might prod us into seeing beneath the surfaces, even into ourselves as we are mirrored in their shimmering images.

The horror film is especially apt for this perspective since it’s a genre specifically aiming to conjure up images we might previously have sought to suppress from consciousness. While I always say that science fiction is the ultimate genre to tell stories with, I concede that horror is definitely the most difficult one to implement effectively. Through its frightening scenes, the horror film functions in a decidedly instructive fashion (guiding our cinematic eyes), every directorial decision made in an effort to lead the viewer towards a certain feeling of terror, catharsis, or more terror. The horror film represents our collective nightmares, and its visual embodiment on the movie screen empowers us to cope with our subconscious fears in more radical ways that we can typically tolerate. The terrors confronting us in these films can also drive home lessons regarding our resolution of those personal and cultural problems which we are often reluctant to face outside the theatre. And when viewed in this light, every horror movie becomes something of a reflective text, referring back not only to its own generic workings, but also to us as our visual participation in the events unfolded affirms our capacity to bear with such traumatic encounters.

That almost personal confrontation is especially evident in John Carpenter’s Halloween (1978). Drawing heavily upon the conventions of the genre, Carpenter created what seems to be, despite its dark, threatening surface, one of the most lucid of horror films, a tale whose most telling effects derive not so much from our forced encounter with its disturbing images or from our mindfulness of those mythic fears associated with Halloween night, but precisely from the ways in which we are asked to see them. From its opening shot, a slow track-in to a hollow, gleaming jack-o’-lantern’s eye, Halloween, according to film theorist J.P. Telotte, “clearly announces that its primary concern will be with the way in which we see ourselves and others, and the consequences which often attend our usual manner of perception.” Appropriately, eyes become a central focus of the film, starting from that blazing eye of the jack-o’-lantern in the opening credits and culminating in Laurie’s (Jamie Lee Curtis) attempt to put out the eye of the monster as he tries to kill her.

That opening close-up introduces the subjective murder sequence taken from Michael’s point of view, thus thematically linking the two scenes and warning of the type of vision which we then see demonstrated. It is a burning, destructive view: seeing not fellow human beings but rather objects of curiosity, looking not into a mirror of common humanity but at a total enigma, and seeking not to participate in the mutual human drama but to parody and devastate its concerns. After Michael has killed his sister and been discovered by his parents, we are finally divorced from his perspective, yanked away to a reverse angle view of his staring, uncomprehending eyes. The complete lack of comprehension on his face—that which Dr. Loomis (Donald Pleasence) later describes as a “blind, pale, emotionless face”—suggests a mode of vision quite alien to us, as is emphasized by the sudden shift to an extreme long shot. The camera’s rapid acceleration away from the action accentuates the sense of revulsion that now takes over, as if the viewers had just realized what they had been, if not party to, at least an interested witness to. A sense of guilt, however slight, has been imparted and will linger throughout the film. Dr. Loomis makes repeated references to the boy’s “evil” eyes, “the blackest eyes, the devil’s eyes,” and stating his belief that what lurked “behind that boy’s eyes was purely and simply evil.” Apparently, we are to understand that vision involves a kind of morality, a right manner of seeing entailing right action, a wrong manner bringing chaos.

The emphasis on eyes and seeing is not an isolated image pattern in Halloween, however, since Carpenter has paired it with a destructive manner of presenting and perceiving the events which transpire in Haddonfield. Having jolted his audience into such a disconcerting awareness about the ways in which we see and the consequences of an irresponsible vision, Carpenter seldom repeats the subjective tracking shot of the opening, though every time the camera moves with that same slow, deliberate, exploratory motion, we are conditioned to expect the worst.

In place of that subjective movement, he resorts to several almost equally disconcerting camera techniques designed to underscore the lesson contained in the opening murder scene. One such recurring device is a slow track-back of the camera to suddenly discover another character whose presence we had not expected, often revealing Michael watching someone while remaining unseen. Such technique forces us to acknowledge two complementary planes of action and to remain aware of the limitations of any perspective which prevents us from seeing such a depth of field. It also functions as a visual warning, a correlative to Dr. Loomis’s injunctions to the police, affirming a need to remain ready for the unexpected to suddenly intrude into this seemingly peaceful little community.

An even more unsettling variation on that opening voyeuristic tracking shot is frequently used when Michael, returned to Haddonfield to resume his murderous ways, stalks his victims. Instead of once again subjectively forcing us to identify with the murderer, Carpenter opts for an ambiguous camera placement, consistently locating it slightly behind or just to the side of his “boogeyman,” so that we view part of the killer in the frame, usually in the foreground, as a potential victim, unaware of any threat, occupies the background. When Michael follows Laurie and her friends in a stolen car, we see what a passenger in the rear of the car might; we look on as his accomplices, bearing our own special burden of guilt. A continuously effective ingredient of Carpenter’s horror formula, then, is this subtle build-up of guilt anxiety in the audience, an anxiety which he eventually allows us to exchange only for a more unsettling identification: that of a potential victim of these horrors.

The subjective tracking shot finally returns in the climax as Laurie crosses from the safe enclave of the Doyle household to the Wallace house, where Lynda (P.J. Soles) and Annie (Nancy Kyles) are, where, as the audience already knows, she will encounter the most violent and unexpected of horrors. We cross the street with her, in the process leaping a boundary from a circumscribed adolescent world—where our horrors are safely packaged and controlled through the television screen—to a disturbing adult world where those nightmares become reality itself, where we are its possible victims. By visually forcing his viewers through a series of unsettling identifications—first as killer, then accomplice, and finally potential victim—Carpenter emphasizes the common human responsibility for, and involvement in, those grisly aspects of life from which we usually think ourselves safely removed.

Human nature, as Carpenter here depicts it, seems to be plagued, in some cases perhaps mercifully so, with a limitation on its visual capacities, which might serve to excuse the shortcomings of some characters. The very fact that a majority of the film occurs at night naturally evokes a sense of mystery, of the unknown lurking just beyond the reach of artificial illumination, and also beyond that “light” of reason which we normally use to render the mysterious harmless. The darkness into which we are thrust therefore not only offers an obstacle to seeing things clearly, but it also spurs us to question whether what we are able to perceive is real or only a phantasm, conjured up jointly from the imagination and the collective myths surrounding Halloween. The sense that there exists a great disparity, particularly between what we actually see and what is potentially visible to us, pervades Halloween. What Carpenter demonstrates is how consistently our perceptions and understandings of the world around us fall short, most often because we are conditioned by our experience and culture to see less and less, to dismiss visions which we might not be able to account for, or which might simply distract from our more important personal concerns.

In keeping with the disconcerting opening of the film, our perspective is frequently manipulated to reveal an ongoing discrepancy between our view and that of a particular character. Privileged with the information that the killer is driving a stolen car bearing the insignia of the state’s mental institution, we repeatedly identify that vehicle—and thus Michael’s threatening, but unseen, presence—in the backgrounds or extreme foreground of numerous shots (some that you may even miss on your first viewing!). For example, when Annie picks up Laurie to go babysitting, we recognize that same car stopping when they stop and maintaining a discrete but threatening watch over their actions. And when Loomis makes his report to the local police, who are investigating a hardware store burglary, this discrepancy between audience and character perceptions takes on a particularly ironic note. In medium shot, we see Loomis looking worried, straining for some glimpse of the stolen car and its occupant. He turns to the right just as Michael’s car enters the frame from the left. And as he turns back, the car passes behind him to the opposite side of the frame, by chance eluding his persistent gaze, and at the same time, mocking the police’s search for the burglar—the very occupant of the car! This broader view with which we are gifted reinforces our sense of anxiety by imparting a feeling of inevitability to all that we witness. It is as if a force which we see but remains beyond the comprehension of these characters is bearing down on them, a force as inexorable as that “fate” which Laurie learns about in class that very day.

Having established the threatening aspect of the background and periphery of his compositions, Carpenter uses that disparity between his characters’ restricted viewpoints and his audience’s inevitably more encompassing field of view to sustain the general atmosphere of tension and expectation. After training our eyes to this concept, Carpenter can now use it for actual horror. This is presented especially well in the sequence where Annie, while babysitting, remains completely oblivious to the terror lurking nearby in three successive instances. As the killer hovers in the background—along with the bumbling Annie seeming intent on making it easy for him to strike—Carpenter designs a form of tension with disarming humor as Annie emerges unscathed from the sequence. No sooner do we breathe easier, though, than when that deathly white face looms out of the darkness once more, promising to finally fulfill our worst fears. The warning which Halloween so simply yet effectively posts, then, is preeminently a visual one, calling us to a new level of alertness. By the film’s end, we are almost afraid not to see, since averting our eyes even momentarily might allow this terror the chance to reassert itself, to once again threaten what has now been revealed as a precariously stable world at best.

The frightening images of horror movies serve a vital purpose, as evil must be known to be combated. This premise holds true whether we identify that evil with a monster, or whether it springs from within ourselves. Halloween successfully reaches for a disturbing combination of these possibilities which it then seeks to make “known” to us. No satisfying explanation for Michael’s actions are ever forthcoming. He is simply a monstrous given—the evil, the boogeyman—placed down in the world of the film. He is simultaneously ourselves and a monster, terrifying in his total otherness. Through his presence, though, Carpenter is able to rivet our attention on the manner in which we perceive and react to the conditions of the world we inhabit. He places us in a setting where dangerous lunatics are allowed to roam free in a storm and their keepers can plead, “I’m not responsible,” where neighbors turn off their lights and hide behind locked doors when a teenage girl comes screaming for help. It is not only a world in which the adults remain largely absent, but more significantly one in which that sense of human responsibility which we conventionally associate with adulthood is conspicuously missing. Here, people purposely avert their eyes for fear that they will be called upon to act. Halloween conjures up a frightening vision of a culture largely deprived of human concern; as a consequence, its people are easily transformed into objects of voyeuristic attention and ultimately homicidal mania.

Thus, the challenge facing Halloween’s characters is essentially the same one Carpenter poses for us: we must open our eyes fully to our human surroundings, seeing more responsibly and staying aware of our role in the world we live in. Following the example of Michael’s startled parents at the opening of the film, we are called upon to rip off the masks which too often cloak our human nature and look into those complexities which lurk beneath. Only through this deeper, more encompassing perspective, through a constant human vigilance, can we continue to exorcise that boogeyman which we often joke about but which can threaten our world. It is these depths of our nature and our culture which Halloween challenges us to steadily, if fearfully, gaze into.

