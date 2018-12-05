Mask and Bauble’s Night of Musical Scenes is a Joy to Watch

By:

12/05/2018

On Nov. 30 and Dec. 1, Mask and Bauble put on their annual Night of Musical Scenes, a forty-five minute performance featuring nine songs from hit musicals performed by ten student thespians and three student accompanists. If you aren’t a huge fan of musicals, you might not recognize a lot of the songs performed in the show, but that doesn’t mean it isn’t thoroughly enjoyable. With some balance issues and a few flat notes,Night of Musical Scenes is not a perfect performance by any means, but it’s so fun and heartwarming that its flaws are easy to ignore.

The show opens with a stirring rendition of “28 Hours/Wherever We Are” from 2013’s Come From Away, a musical that focuses on the days following the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks. The song is both humorous and terribly sad, conveying the plight of passengers trapped on a grounded flight as tragedy rages on around them. Sam Cormier (COL ‘21) is both hilarious and impressive in his solo sections, and Daniel Wheelock (COL ‘19) is a solid accompanist on the piano. “28 Hours/Wherever We Are” is a heavy number to open the show with, but the ensemble is energetic enough to pull it off.

Night of Musical Scenes continues with the simple performance of “Look to the Rainbow” from the 1947 classic Finian’s Rainbow. Though the transition from the lively opening number is a bit jarring, the straightforward staging of this song makes it easy to focus on the music, which is good because Robbie Sasson (COL ‘22) has a fantastic voice. His range and control are beautiful, and he steals the spotlight in this duet. Fiona Breslin (SFS ‘21) also has a lovely voice, but it’s lost in the piano accompaniment without a microphone.

A similar plight befalls “Light in the Piazza” from 2003’s Light in the Piazza and “Smash the Mirror” from 1992’s Tommy. Julia Alvey (NHS ‘22) and Claire Landers (COL ‘21) both sound wonderful in these numbers, but only when we can hear them. Alvey’s voice is angelic on her high notes, and Landers is stunning on her forte moments. The two songs are still beautifully executed, but a better balance of the accompaniment and the vocals would allow the two talented singers to shine a bit more.

The slower songs that escaped balance issues, however, are two of the best in the show. Megan Spinella’s (COL ‘19) version of “I Miss the Mountain” from 2008’s Next to Normal is breathtaking. Her vocals are strong and pure, and she’s impossible to look away from. Cormier’s solo in “Answer Me” from 2016’s The Band’s Visit is equally remarkable, and Paul Rochford (COL ‘20) is exquisite on the soprano saxophone. Cormier’s solo over the company’s harmony will give you chills.

A pleasant surprise in Night of Musical Scenes is just how well the cast executes the classical, sing-and-dance musical theatre numbers. “Die, Vampire, Die!” from 2004’s [title of show]features four talented singers, and Sarah Keisler (SFS ‘22) thrills with her choreography. Gabe Berkowitz (MSB ‘20) and Christian Collier (COL ‘19) are terrific in The Book of Mormon’s “You and Me (But Mostly Me).” Musically, both of these numbers could’ve been cleaner, but they’re so enjoyable to watch that a flat note or hasty cut-off is forgotten in a few beats.

Night of Musical Scenes is not yet Tony award-winning material, but it is a beautiful journey through the diverse world of musical theatre. The show is a love letter to creative souls, and will leave you feeling a little bit more hopeful about the world around you.