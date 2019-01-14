By:

As 2018 is now behind us and various year-end Top Ten lists roll out, I’d like to shine a spotlight on some of those great films that may have not been on your radar in the last year—movies that weren’t huge blockbusters, movies that weren’t featured on the Voice’s Top Ten list, movies that many people may not have even heard of, but great movies nonetheless that deserve your attention. Most importantly, there were a bunch of amazing films directed by women this year, which have unfortunately been largely overlooked by my colleagues. I’m here to fix that, too. So just like last year, here are 10 amazing movies you missed in 2018 (in alphabetical order):

Burning (dir. Lee Chang-dong)

Korean filmmaker Lee Chang-dong and Japanese novelist Haruki Murakami share distinct fixations—loneliness and desire—so the combination of their talents feels like a natural fit. While it might look like it from the trailers, Burning doesn’t fall into the love-triangle category that you might expect; instead, it’s a stabbing dramatization of conflicts between human beings where anger and sadness are buried behind our exterior walls. Fuming with a quiet intensity and boiling ambiguity, this film is like a sadistic arsonist. Lee Chang-dong’s humane and dexterous touch of minimalism in establishing a character studying seething with subtle rage lights up an absolutely blistering pain that will ring deep into your very bones. Social hierarchy, gender, paranoia, sexual desire. It’s all in Burning, and it’s lit. This film is a haunting character study puzzle box that swamps you with the feeling of angst and anguish while proving that Korean cinema is still at the top of its game.

Cold War (dir. Pawel Pawlikowski)

Pawel Pawlikowski’s monochrome post-war love story will be the most achingly romantic film you’ll see this year. Luminously shot in black and white, with every frame artfully composed, Pawel Pawlikowski’s powerful Cold War depicts the romance that develops between Wiktor (Tomasz Kot) and Zula (Joanna Kulig), both portrayed in some of the best performances of the year. But while Wiktor can give Zula a glance that can melt her heart, or viewers can feel their passion in their simple embrace, so much of what happens between the lovers happens off screen. This is part of the film’s magic, and why it casts a spell over audiences. As with his last film, Ida (2014), Pawlikowski frames Cold War in a boxy throwback to a bygone cinematic era that acts like a time machine. When Zula sways on to a Parisian nightclub dancefloor to swirl drunkenly to Bill Haley & The Comets, you could almost be in a 1964 cinema, watching Anna Karina dancing in Bande à Part; it’s one of the most colorful things you’ll ever see in black and white.

Destroyer (dir. Karyn Kasuma)

Probing how the devastating nature of defeat and the impotent rage which it spawns can rewire a person for the rest of their lives, Destroyer is as grounded and pulpy as a Michael Mann crime film yet as surreal and alluring as a David Lynch movie. Director Karyn Kasuma shifts between the present and past, unspooling a satisfyingly twisted piece of noir storytelling in a bitter sun-scorched Los Angeles. Her protagonist bears all the guilt-ridden tropes of the hardboiled detective, only in a more nuanced female shell, which Nicole Kidman elevates to visceral levels with her hardcore performance. Kidman disappears into the role of Detective Bell, not only under craggy makeup and wigs but in deeply felt melancholy and rage. She’s a psychological and physical wreck, transforming herself into a vivid creature of discontent. Destroyer is a bleak and grim movie, more a dark character study than a detective thriller, with Bell personifying an open, oozing wound, leaving her filth on anything and anyone she touches. It’s hands-down the best work from Kidman, unafraid of inhabiting this incredibly raw character — one who’s trying to understand pain in a new way, and it’s definitely a movie you don’t want to miss.

Leave No Trace (dir. Debra Granik)

Working from a novel by Peter Rock, director Debra Granik and her Winter’s Bone (2010) writing partner Anne Rosselini have once again burrowed into the lives of the truly forgotten people of the United States, only this time they’re without a marketable whodunit hook. The result is something closer to Italian neorealism — which doesn’t bode well for its popular commercial prospects, but I have hope that there’s an audience outside the arthouse ghetto that might be profoundly moved by the plight of a mentally scarred veteran who can’t abide civilization and the daughter who loves him unconditionally because he’s all she’s got. Granik resolves this tragic dilemma in characteristically understated fashion: the emotions don’t bubble over, the music doesn’t swell, but if you pay close attention, you’ll feel your heart break.

Let the Corpses Tan (dir. Helene Cattet)

Let the Corpses Tan is a beautiful, experimental, and bold take on a rather classic pulp crime story. A group of folks, three of them murderous criminals who just robbed an armored truck, all get locked into a deadly shootout that lasts throughout one long, crazy night. The film tells this story through bizarre montages, trips to symbolically related sidebars, curious uses of chronology and perspective, and then straight up compelling action filmmaking. Boiled down to a blurb, it’s like Alejandro Jodorowsky directed Free Fire (2016). The film never rests. Each shot, edit, and bit of sound design has an artistic purpose. The result is exhilarating both as a sun-kissed crime thriller and a gold mine for genre fetishists.

Madeline’s Madeline (dir. Josephine Decker)

Madeline’s Madeline is one of the more experimental works of cinema I’ve seen in a while. Coupled with the emotional tug of its drama and the achievement of feminine filmmaking that it boasts, and you’ve got a movie that’s sure to inspire many a thinkpiece in the near future. At its surface, it’s about a theatre director’s latest project, but to read it in only that way would be a criminal misunderstanding. Madeline’s Madeline gets really interesting where it becomes about the process of creation itself as Decker makes a number of comparisons between motherhood and the creative process. There’s a lot going on in here, and to creative types, it’ll sing louder and purer than a songbird. As the film reaches its enigmatic, abstract, physical-theatre-inspired ending, it morphs from a story about a character, into a story about a story about that character, into that character wrestling back her own story. Unsurprisingly for a movie that opens with an overt statement that it’s “all a metaphor,” there’s a lot of self-examination to be found inside. I’ve honestly seen nothing quite like it.

Mandy (dir. Panos Cosmatos)

A cult summons a band of biker demons to kidnap Nicolas Cage’s wife, and he forges a battle axe to exact revenge on them. I’d usually say that this is all you need to know to buy your ticket because that premise is freakin’ awesome. But, following up the masterfully trippy Beyond the Black Rainbow (2012), Panos Cosmatos offers us another stunning dose of psychedelic derangement with Mandy, taking this wild premise and ranking it up to an 11. Cosmatos takes this framework and absolutely goes to town with it, delivering the slow burn hallucination one might expect from him during the first half, only to switch things up to an unrelenting and indulgent gore-fest that might surprise you in the second. We knew this director had an interest in exploring texture, color, and sound. Who knew he also had it in him to be this funny, broad, and insane just for the sake of it? This movie is a psychedelic mind-fuck into the heart of misogynistic darkness. Why aren’t all movies this way?

The Night Comes For Us (dir. Timo Tjahjanto)

The Night Comes For Us doesn’t have a lot of patience for narrative. After a brief plate setting, the film rockets into a solid hour of unceasing action, takes a small break to set up a finale, and then jumps right into that as well. Charismatic performances do all the heavy lifting, which is fine. We came here for action; director Timo Tjahjanto knows it and gets to the business of destroying skulls as fast as he can. And man, does he destroy a lot of skulls. There are multiple scenes where the protagonist takes out whole rooms of baddies, each death a choreography and special effects opportunity the film takes full advantage of. Such a thing might get old for a while, but The Night Comes to Us’s most valuable weapon is its gleeful enthusiasm for variety and gore. You’re always about five seconds from the film’s best new kill. It’s fast, it’s fun, and now it’s on Netflix!

Shoplifters (dir. Hirokazu Kore-eda)

Shoplifters won the Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival, but you probably didn’t know that. Likely to be Japan’s submission to the Academy Award for Best Foreign Film this year, Shoplifters follows the lives of a poor family crammed in a tiny run-down apartment who rely on petty crime to make ends meet. Never preachy or resolute, this is a haunting film about abandoned people, and the beautiful things that are lost and found between them — it’s a film that asks its audience to reflect on where they belong, and on what belongs to them. You don’t get to choose your own family, but family is still a choice that you have to make over and over again, each and every day. Naturalistically acted and intimately directed by Hirokazu Kore-eda, Shoplifters is a striking deconstruction of family that doesn’t arrive at any clean or clear answers, but lingers in a murky area between cynicism and hope that makes its final moments a wrenching punch to the gut.

You Were Never Really Here (dir. Lynne Ramsay)

You Were Never Really Here is easily my favorite film of 2018, a designation awarded mostly to Lynne Ramsay’s directing choices. On the page, this film seems like Taken (2008) crossed with Taxi Driver (1976) (a combination which would, on its own, be quite awesome), but Ramsay elevates that and guides our cinematic eye to construct a tapestry of melancholic emotions. She uses tactful editing and camerawork to establish the patterns which we often subconsciously recognize and then swipes those patterns away from under our feet, effectively creating a textual dialogue through her command of the filmmaking structure. In doing so, You Were Never Really Here explains grief, trauma, and vulnerability through cinematic language rather than through dialogue. This is a Ramsay film through and through: a heart-wrenching, hyperviolent addition to her oeuvre of films focusing on the individual’s psychological response and post-traumatic path due to an unexpected tragedy. And it makes me giddy when these ideas and exemplars of cinematic prowess can be smuggled into a tight action thriller. 89 minutes is all it takes for You Were Never Really Here to alter our perception of the world around us, as Lynne Ramsay has molded a sleek masterpiece that should be studied in film classes for years to come.

