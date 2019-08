By:

08/30/2019

Sen. Matt Buckwald (COL ’20) resigned from his position in the GUSA Senate on Aug. 30, according to an email sent the same day by the GUSA Senate account.

Buckwald, who was elected for the first time last fall to fill an open seat, was serving as the transition Chair of the Finance and Appropriations committee.

