Don’t Feel Guilty About Your Pleasures!

Join Kate and her special guest (read: roommate) Andrew Molinari to rant about their own guilty pleasures (and how they shouldn’t feel guilty!). Today’s rant includes tangents on Walt Whitman, fanfiction, Taylor Swift, internalize (and externalized) misogyny, social media, and Georgia Douglas Johnson.

Do you have a topic you want to monologue about? Email kec265@georgetown.edu and get ready to Rant Your Heart Out!

Listen to Rant Your Heart Out, Georgetown! and other Voice podcasts on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.