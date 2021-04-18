GUSA initiative pushes for textbook affordability and accessibility

The GUSA Senate is creating a subcommittee for book affordability and accessibility to assist students with the financial burden of accessing textbooks each semester. The project seeks to lower barriers for low and middle-income students purchasing books and other class materials.

The subcommittee, led by Sen. Kariel Bennett (COL ’23), focuses on three initiatives: a scholarship fund, book-cap, and a university-wide book drive.

The scholarship will provide grants to qualifying students to buy textbooks. Eligibility for the fund will only be determined by a student’s expected family contribution (EFC).

GUSA expects the fund to be ready for the fall 2021 semester, with plans for it to become a recurring program. GUSA representatives are currently coordinating the initiative’s timeline with professors.

The subcommittee also seeks to establish a department-based book-cap. Each department in all four schools would have an individualized cost limit on how much a professor can require students to spend on materials. A course’s status as an elective or core class may also affect the book-cap. Since the university cannot enforce this outline, GUSA hopes it will act as a guide for both professors and students to refer to.

The third facet of this initiative, the university-wide book drive, aims to create a common exchange of free books. The drive will also provide a list of sites and sources for free PDFs of books, book-rental sites, and cheaper alternatives than the university bookstore. The book drive is expected to be completed by the end of the summer.

While the book drive is specifically intended to relieve the cost of books for low and middle-income students, its impact can benefit the entire student body. “Though this is an affordability issue, no student should have to spend hundreds of dollars on books every semester.” Bennett wrote in an email to the Voice. “Students deserve to have an exceptional education that’s also cost-effective.”

Currently, the Center for Multicultural Equity and Access (CMEA) is the only outlet at Georgetown that assists low and middle-income students with book accessibility. The CMEA purchases books on the behalf of students through the Book Loan Scholarship, which are then returned and added to the Book Co-Op Library, free for others to borrow. Though participating students benefit from the CMEA program, the subcommittee seeks to address its shortcomings, including its dependence on student donations and the loan application process.

The subcommittee will transition into a part of the GUSA executive branch and is encouraging students to join efforts and increase the group’s fiscal diversity.

The university estimates $600 for the cost of books, factoring this figure in financial aid awards and total cost of attendance, yet many students still find them difficult to afford each semester. Low and middle-income students must often choose between paying for necessities and tuition over textbooks and class materials, according to Bennett.

“I started this subcommittee because no student should struggle in classes because they can’t afford a book, especially when the university has the funds to make students’ lives easier,” Bennett explained. “A university can only embody cura personalis when they do everything to ensure the student has the proper resources to excel.”