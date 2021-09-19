D.C. struggles with COVID-19 surge amid university students’ return

As Washington D.C. residents were refamiliarizing themselves with seeing peoples’ faces out on the streets this summer, Mayor Bowser’s most recent mask mandate, enacted on July 29, swept through the city in an attempt to curb the rising COVID-19 cases.

Between the District’s slowing vaccination rates and the arrival of the Delta variant, the uptick in cases and hospitalizations poses a concern for the city and its universities with several thousand students back on campus.

As of Sept. 17, three and a half weeks after students were brought back to Georgetown’s campus, the District has reported 4,283 positive cases. D.C. has vaccinated nearly 69 percent of residents, with approximately 58 percent of that statistic representing those who are fully, rather than partially, vaccinated as of Sept. 17. The District’s data also demonstrates more than 100,000 non-residents have been vaccinated, a key statistic for a city where many commute for healthcare or other essential work.

However, the rate of vaccination has plateaued since early July at nearly 1,000 vaccine doses per day. The District rates low against the rest of the states with the 36th most confirmed cases per capita, and the 7-day average of daily new cases per 100,000 people has risen significantly by 57 percent since the previous week, as of Sept. 17.

One notable difference between this spike in cases and earlier waves is the groups most likely to contract COVID-19. At the start of the pandemic, higher risk groups included the elderly and those with pre-existing conditions. According to the Center for Disease Control (CDC) director Rochelle Walensky, the Delta variant and the increase in cases represent a “pandemic of the unvaccinated.”

In the District, hospitals run by Adventist HealthCare have seen fewer senior citizens in their beds and more young people—often those too young to be vaccinated. With a significantly higher transmission rate (nearly 50-60 percent more transmissible than the previous Alpha variant), the Delta variant has the potential to impact the nearly 70 percent of children that are eligible for the vaccine but have yet to receive it.

Since January, fully vaccinated residents have represented almost one percent of D.C.’s COVID-19 cases. Breakthrough cases have also represented less than one percent of total cases as of Sept. 17. The hospitalization rate per 100,000 people is 448 times higher for unvaccinated people than it is for vaccinated people, and the death rate is nearly 23 times higher, as of Aug. 10.

The District’s vaccination rate is evenly distributed across the region’s demographics. Almost 35 percent of D.C.’s white population, 39 percent of its Asian or Pacific Islander population, and 29 percent of its Black population has been vaccinated. However, Wards 7 and 8, which are predominantly Black and low-income, have significantly lower vaccination rates than other wards.

Lawmakers like Kenyan R. McDuffie (D-Ward 5) say the disparity reflects a historic lack of investment in public healthcare for D.C. ‘s communities of color. Early vaccine efforts also targeted older age groups, the wealthier of which tend to have better access to information and the Internet; as a result, white seniors from Ward 2 outnumbered those from Ward 8 by 2,500 seniors to 94, respectively.

The city’s positive cases reflect a similar racial divide. Black communities still represent a majority of COVID-19 cases, at 51 percent, while the white positivity rate is at 26 percent. As the pandemic’s waves have swept through the district, despite representing 46 percent of the population, the Black community has accounted for nearly 75 percent of COVID-19 deaths.

To combat varying rates of vaccinations in the District, the city has begun undertaking initiatives to encourage residents to get the vaccine, especially among more at-risk communities. D.C.’s Department of Human Services is running a peer educator program to inform and educate those experiencing homelessness on COVID-19 and encouraging higher vaccination rates.

While Georgetown students and faculty are required to be vaccinated, 103 members of the community including students, faculty, and staff have tested positive since Aug. 22. As of Sept. 19, Georgetown is seeing a 0.71 percent increase in the weekly percentage of positive cases as of the week of Sept. 5-11. Considering Georgetown’s over 7,000 undergraduate population, these cases represent less than 1.5 percent of the Georgetown community.

A growing concern is now cases of flu. Dr. Ranit Mishori, Georgetown’s chief public health officer, emailed the student body on Sept. 9 encouraging flu vaccination. According to the email, 46 cases of Influenza A had been confirmed, with many more expected to go unreported.