Georgetown Volleyball dominates the District’s DC Challenge

This past weekend, Georgetown Volleyball (3-0, BIG EAST) set their season up with a bang by beating Howard (2-1, MEAC), George Mason (0-3, A-10), and American (2-1, PATRIOT) in the 2023 D.C. Challenge. These victories represent a promising serve against history, as the Hoyas went winless in the challenge last year. Junior outside hitter Mary Grace Goyena followed up her spectacular sophomore season by leading the Hoyas in scoring with 47 points. Defensively, graduate outside hitter Peyton Wilhite had 19 blocks over the course of the weekend, and freshman setter Emily Wen aided the Hoyas with 105 assists.

The tournament began on Friday, Aug. 25, when Georgetown stepped onto Howard’s campus ready for the season opening test. The Hoyas started the game by winning the first two sets. One moment to highlight came at the tail end of the first set. Down 18-22, Georgetown resiliently rallied off seven straight points to overcome Howard’s lead and win the set, led by a service ace from junior outside hitter Giselle Williams along with stout defense that caused Howard’s Dami Awojobi to commit four attack errors. Consistency is what guided the Hoyas throughout the game, with Georgetown only committing 13 errors compared to the Bison’s 32. This, along with a combined 29 kills from Goyena and Williams, propelled the Hoyas to their first win of the season, with a final score of 3-1.

Emboldened by their win, the Hoyas then met George Mason University in Fairfax, Virginia on Saturday the 26th; Georgetown very quickly dispatched the Patriots in a three set sweep. George Mason came close to coming back in the game during the third set, when they pulled ahead 19-18. However, kills by both freshman middle blocker Kamryn Lee-Caracci and Goyena spurred the Hoyas to five straight points, giving Georgetown a 23-19 lead and eventually the sweep. Defensively, Wilhite shone during this game, accounting for five of the Hoyas’ seven blocks.

In the final game of the series, Georgetown traveled to American University on Sunday the 27th. Entering the game, both teams remained undefeated in the D.C. Challenge, stoking the flames of an already-existing rivalry. Georgetown won the first set decisively, yet gave up the second one to American. The teams again traded sets until arriving at the fifth and final frame. The Hoyas took a commanding 12-7 lead, but AU thundered back with four straight points, inching to within one. A kill by Goyena set the Hoyas back on track, and the team eventually pulled out the win after finishing the final set on a 15-12 run. Goyena set a season high with 16 kills, although with the way she played over the course of the Challenge, she may surpass her own record soon.

New Head Coach AJ Bonetti seems to be turning the Hoyas around, and fans can look forward to how the team will build on these victories. Next weekend, Georgetown Volleyball will play in the Virginia Commonwealth Invitational hosted on VCU’s campus. The team will face Radford (0-3, BIG SOUTH), Iona (1-2, MAAC), and VCU (1-1, A-10) respectively, beginning on Friday, Sept. 1. The finale against host VCU will be streamed on ESPN+. If the Hoyas go undefeated again, it would mark the best start in program history since 2000. For continued coverage of all Georgetown sports, follow @GUVoiceSports on Twitter.