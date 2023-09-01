Turf & Burn: Season 2 Opener

Caroline and Dylan are back for Season 2 of the Turf & Burn podcast! They kick off their season opener recapping the summer highlights they missed over the break, notably the Vegas Golden Knights winning the Stanley Cup in the NHL and Denver Nuggets securing the NBA Championships. Now if you are a loyal fan, you would know that the duo correctly predicted the winners back in April 2023. But the accurate predictions possibly end there as they give their predictions for the NFL, including teams that underperform and overperform and the Super Bowl winners. The two also discuss the MLB playoff picture featuring the slumping New York Mets and Yankees, recap the MLB trade deadline, and analyze what Shohei Ohtani’s injury means for his and the Angels’ future. Finally, the co-hosts talk about all the F1 races missed and the unsurprisingly dominance of Max Verstappen.