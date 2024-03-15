Advisory Board for Club Sports to make foundational changes to club sports funding system

This semester, the Advisory Board for Club Sports (ABCS), which oversees the allocation of funds to Georgetown’s 36 club sports teams, unveiled their plans for a new points-based system that will determine how club sports funding is apportioned. .

These changes are driven in part by Georgetown University Student Association (GUSA) budget allocations that can’t keep up amidst increasing demands for club sports funding. ABCS has long struggled to provide adequate funding to club sports.

ABCS has a budget pool that clubs can request from for events, and last year ABCS received $60,000 in requests. That number doubled this year to $120,000.

“The demands on our funding [are] increasing quite substantially, but we haven’t been allocated any more money to do that. And so we’re just figuring out how we allocate the same amount of money when the demand is so high from all these different teams,” Evan Farley (CAS ’25), co-finance chair of ABCS and president of the triathlon club, said.

This year, ABCS was provided with only $283,000 of the $338,000 in funding they requested from GUSA, a 0.1 percent increase from the previous year that has not kept up with rising demand. Increases in funding are necessary for not only financing existing clubs, but also to accommodate new club sports such as softball and women’s squash.

Another major motivation for funding policy changes is to increase transparency within the allocation process.

“The main reason why we’re doing this is just to promote more transparency between ABCS and club sports, because one of the complaints that ABCS gets every single year is that we’re not transparent enough,” Christian Hahm (MSB ‘24), chair of ABCS and member of the club volleyball team, said.

Under the current system, teams submit a budget proposal and ABCS estimates how much money is necessary for each club to run, and then allocates a certain amount to each team, often with little explanation as to why they received a certain amount.

In January, ABCS proposed two new potential allocation systems. After a leadership seminar later that month, they incorporated club leadership feedback to release a revised version in February.

One of the initially proposed structures was the Club Cup Points system, in which funding allocation was based on points earned from a list of 19 categories. These included completing administrative tasks, the team’s membership size, travel and home event expenses, volunteer and fundraising hours, attendance at ABCS and other clubs’ events, social media posts, and participation in an intramural league. Club cup winners would also receive their first choice of practice times.

In the other potential funding allocation system, the Hoya Tiered Points system, clubs would be divided into three tiers based on the amount of points they accumulated in the previous year. Each tier would receive a certain percentage of the budget. Similar to the Club Cup system, clubs earn points based on completing tasks associated with 49 different point categories.

While this announcement sparked mixed reactions, club leaders across the board acknowledged ABCS’s efforts to increase transparency.

“I think in some ways it is positive and that it provides more transparency to how these decisions are made whereas before you just submit your request and then they come back to you with a number, and it’s not clear what the factors were that they considered when evaluating your budget,” Phoebe Martin (MSB ‘24), co-president of the Ski Club, said.

Additionally, other club leaders also acknowledged the benefits of including as point items various administrative tasks that club sports have to complete to be operational anyway, like registering the club and having signed waivers from all club members.

“To me, the point system was like, ‘Hey, if you don’t do these things, it’ll affect your funding,’ which I think is really smart by them to get us to follow the rules,” Christina Cordell (SFS ‘25), president and captain of the Boxing Club, said.

Some club leaders were also in favor of the new systems because of their efforts based approach to club funding.

“Everybody’s gonna want to get more points and rank better,” Alfonso Pla Zobel de Ayala (MSB ‘24), president of the Polo Club, said. “It’ll raise, I think, the competition and the level of competitiveness and seriousness in teams. And I think that’s great.”Others, however, viewed this as an unwise gamification of the budget system.

“In a place like Georgetown where people are already so competitive over so many things. I feel like club sports can be like a fun outlet to get away from that,” Erik Anaya (CAS ‘26), captain of the Running Club and member of the Ultimate Frisbee team, said.

In early February, ABCS released a revised allocation system, based on the Club Cup Point system, which addressed some of the points of concern from club leaders.

The system, titled Fairness, Equity, and Responsibility in Allocations for Club Sports (FREACS), has a points component that consists of only 13 items. 60% of ABCS’s budget will go to need-based funding, while 17.75% will rely on the points system.

Some club presidents are reassured by these changes.

“Now that they’ve kind of centralized it into one thing, it’s a lot easier to tell they’ve shortened the list of things you need to do to get points. So that makes it a lot easier,” Schuman said.

However, despite the alterations, the basic structure of funding allocation is the same, and some issues still remain, according to club sports leaders. The burden that the new system may place on club leaders was a concern for some. .

“At some point it does veer towards being an equity issue as well just because [when I] feel like it’s personally my burden to go out and volunteer so that my club gets more money so that my ski racers’ dues aren’t too high, that just places a bigger burden on me” Chloe Vlases (MSB/SFS ‘25), co-president of the Ski Club, said.

Certain clubs also face structural advantages to earning points in certain areas, something that has frustrated club leaders. For example, another way of earning points in the FREACS system is to submit participation waivers for club sports by the end of September. However, not all clubs operate on timelines that align with this.

“I think a lot of the policies don’t really take into account the nuances of different clubs and how they’re structured,” Martin said. “An example would be that the ski team starts our season in January and so we’ve tried to hasten our recruiting timelines so that we can submit our rosters and do all of that in September. But hypothetically speaking and in the past, the Georgetown Ski Team hasn’t even started recruiting till November.”

This seemingly uneven distribution is not an oversight, though, according to ABCS.

“The idea of the system is that teams are gonna be able to balance getting points in different ways,” Farley said.

For example, club triathlon does not have the facilities to host a home game, which earns points, but they can compensate by earning points from participating in travel events.

While the development of FREACS gives club sports a concrete idea of the new system, the plan is still malleable and ABCS will continue to solicit feedback.

“We’re pretty confident that this is going to be the main system going forward starting in the fiscal year of ‘26,” Farley said. “We’ll keep listening to feedback and keep improving it, and next year’s board, I’m sure, will also make changes.”