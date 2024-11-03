Stressed about the election? Can’t stop the intrusive thoughts about what comes next for our nation and democracy? Well, we can’t offer much help there, but here are some opportunities to blow off steam, talk it out, or just (try to) relax on Election Day. And if that doesn’t work, there’s always alcohol.

If you want to get wonky (politically):

9 a.m.–10:30 a.m.: Bipartisan breakfast in the GU Politics Living Room

10:30 a.m.–5 p.m.: Phonebanking with the GU College Dems on Lau 2

11 a.m.–1 p.m.: Join AASA, the Chinese Students Association, South Asian Society and GU Politics for “Cultural Identity & Political Power: the Asian American Experience” in the HFSC Social Room

12 p.m.–1 p.m.: Interested in how the financial markets will respond? Join GU Politics and the Psaros Center for Financial Markets and Policy in the Arrupe Multipurpose Room

2 p.m.–3 p.m.: Discover the international implications of the U.S. election with GU Politics, Georgetown Journal of International Affairs, and GU Women in International Affairs

2 p.m.–3:30 p.m.: Join Alencia Johnson’s discussion group in the GU Politics Living Room

4 p.m.–5:30 p.m.: Join Rodney Davis’ discussion group in the GU Politics Living Room

5 p.m.: March to the polls with GU Votes, leaving from the John Carroll statue

7 p.m.–11:45 p.m.: Join GU College Dems, College Republicans, the Bipartisan Coalition and GU Politics for a campus-wide election watch party in the HFSC Great Room

Looking to de-stress?

9:30am–10:30am: Relax with GSP and GU Politics at “Calm Through the Chaos: Yoga and Meditation” in the Arrupe Multipurpose Room

12 p.m.–2 p.m.: Take a break with Escape in the HFSC Herman Room

2 p.m.–3 p.m.: “Chess and Destress” in HFSC Herman Room with Chess Club and GU Politics

7 p.m.–9 p.m.: Join GPB and GU Politics for some “End of the Campaign Trail Mix” in the HFSC Great Room

7 p.m.–9 p.m.: Get crafty at “Ballots and Button-Making” in the HFSC Great Room, sponsored by GU Politics, GU Women of Color, GU Women in Leadership, and The Women’s Network

In need of divine intervention?

4 p.m.–5 p.m.: Join Campus Ministry for an interfaith prayer for our nation in Dahlgren Quad

8 p.m.–10 p.m.: Reflect and relax with Protestant Ministry as they pace the Sr. Thea Bowman Chapel labyrinth

Looking to drink the pain away?