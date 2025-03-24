Podcasts

Behind the Gazette: Understanding Voices of our Community | #025

The Voice is pleased to share another episode of GUQ Speaks.

 

This episode’s message from the hosts:

Out last episode of 2024 is brought to you by Sama Alissa (CULP’27) and Jannah ElGamal (IHIST’27), both members of the GU-Q Gazette. With the gazette’s popularity growing, particularly due to its controversial pieces, Jannah explores her role as an author in our community. How does she choose her topics? Where does she begin her craft? What are the larger implications of publication?

Join us to understand the behind-the-scenes workings of our community platform at GU-Q!

 

