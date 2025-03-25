Podcasts

Hoyas in Retrospect: Senior Reflections on Life at GU-Q | #021

This episode’s message from the hosts:

Join a lively group of Georgetown University in Qatar seniors as they candidly discuss their college journey. From academic challenges to cultural discoveries, these Hoyas share their most memorable experiences and insights gained over four years in Doha. Hear firsthand accounts of how GU-Q has shaped their perspectives and prepared them for the future. Whether you’re a prospective student, current Hoya, or curious listener, this episode offers an authentic glimpse into student life at Georgetown’s Qatar campus. 

 

