Turning the Page: A New Era of GU-Q Speaks | #023

11:15 PM

The Voice is pleased to share another episode of GUQ Speaks.

 

This episode’s message from the hosts:

In this episode, we turn the page to a new era of GU-Q Speaks, diving into what’s next for our podcast this academic year.

What can listeners expect from this new chapter? How are we planning to tackle bigger topics and expand our reach? And how can YOU be a part of shaping the future of GUQ Speaks?

Tune in as we discuss our goals, upcoming ideas, and invite you to share your thoughts through polls on Instagram and Spotify.

Join us on this journey, and enjoy the episode! 

 

AI-generated transcript coming soon.

Cecilia Cassidy

